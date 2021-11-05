Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences: (i) R.W. Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference, (ii) Craig-Hallum Capital Group Alpha Select Conference, (iii) Piper Sandler Battery Summit and (iv) Seaport Research Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

R.W. Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference / November 9, 2021 (Virtual Event)

Aspen management will be participating in a Fireside Chat and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the R.W. Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday November 9, 2021. The Fireside Chat is scheduled to take place at 12:50 p.m. EST.

For those interested in attending the Fireside Chat or arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your R.W. Baird representative.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group Alpha Select Conference / November 16, 2021 (Virtual Event)

Aspen management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Craig-Hallum Capital Group Alpha Select Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday November 16, 2021.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Craig-Hallum Capital Group representative.

Piper Sandler Battery Summit / November 17, 2021 (Palo Alto, CA)

Aspen management will be participating in a panel and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Piper Sandler Battery Summit, to be held in-person at the Four Seasons Hotel, Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, CA) on Wednesday November 17, 2021. Mr. Young will be participating in a panel entitled "Midstream Suppliers Panel – Battery Cells & Related Technology," scheduled for 9:40 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. PST.

For those interested in attending the panel or arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

Seaport Research Partners Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference / December 14, 2021 (Virtual Event)

Aspen management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Seaport Research Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday December 14, 2021.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Seaport Research Partners representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin™ products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

