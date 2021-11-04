Omnilux Cohosts November 9th Webcast with MedEsthetics Magazine

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GlobalMed Technologies (GMT), the manufacturer of Omnilux™ LED devices for professional and home use, announces an upcoming free educational webcast presented with MedEsthetics magazine on November 9th, at 1:00pm Central Standard Time. Dr. Jared Jagdeo, Associate Professor of Dermatology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York, will showcase the latest in LED technology, clinical evidence and the results of Omnilux's new home-use devices. Interested skincare professionals can register for the free webcast here .

(PRNewsfoto/GlobalMed Technologies)

"Omnilux Contour™ for skin rejuvenation and Omnilux CLEAR™ for the treatment of acne represent a major innovation in light therapy for skincare," said Dr. Jagdeo. "Both devices are based on the same Omnilux Medical technology we've used in our clinic for years, so I don't hesitate to recommend them for my patients. They love the excellent results and convenience of in-home treatments."

Omnilux Contour and Omnilux CLEAR are FDA-cleared, medical-grade devices that use proven and optimized wavelengths of light, offering superior results from the comfort and convenience of an individual's home without any downtime, pain or adverse events. With over 40 clinical studies proving the effectiveness of its technology, Omnilux is the brand of LED phototherapy systems most recommended and used by dermatologists for in-office treatments. Now, the company is offering consumers the chance to receive that same standard of treatment at home.

Omnilux's Provider Partnership program offers skincare professionals an attractive business opportunity to purchase Omnilux home use products and retail them to their clients. With an excellent ROI and numerous ways to integrate Omnilux into a practice, skincare professionals have an entirely new way to grow their business. For more information on the company and its products, or to learn how to become an Omnilux Provider Partner, visit our Provider Portal here.

About Omnilux Contour and CLEAR

Omnilux has been recognized as the world leader in medical-grade LED light therapy devices since 2003. Now, the company has at-home devices are FDA-approved and designed with the most clinically effective LEDs available. Contour and CLEAR provides professional results at home with three to five 10-minute treatment sessions per week for six weeks. To learn more, or to order online, visit www.omniluxled.com .

About GlobalMed Technologies

GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a leading medical technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in light-based devices used in various clinical and cosmetic applications, throughout its almost 25-year history GMT has manufactured or distributed some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including: Omnilux Medical™, Strata XTRAC™, CoolTouch™, VASER™, BTL™, and Radiancy™.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GlobalMed Technologies