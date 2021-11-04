Motif FoodWorks Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, the food technology company making plant-based foods better tasting and more nutritious, today announced Saloni Sanghvi Varma will join as chief financial officer.

Saloni Sanghvi Varma, Chief Financial Officer of Motif FoodWorks

Varma will act as a key member of the executive team and will lead Motif's finance and investor teams. As an executive team member, she will help drive decisions related to strategy and operations as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory. Varma has more than 20 years of experience in strategic, operational and acquisition-related finance across a range of consumer packaged goods companies, most recently as CFO of ByHeart, a company focused on baby nutrition.

"It's an exciting time to have Saloni join our team," said Jonathan McIntyre, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. "She will play a pivotal role in the future of Motif. Saloni's well-rounded experience in accounting and finance with well-known brands like Chobani and Dove will be an asset as we prepare for the launch of our first products in the coming months."

In addition to her time at ByHeart, Varma is currently a board member of Thorne Healthtech and has previously served in leadership roles at Chobani, Unilever, UBS, and KPMG. In her free time, she serves as the co-treasurer of Common Denominator, an education focused non-profit New York, and is a co-chair of the Wharton CFO Affinity Group.

Varma joins the team during a time of massive growth, most notably the company's historic $226 million in Series B funding.Over the past year, Motif has unveiled innovative plant-based technologies, including meltable cheese and marbleized fat, as well as previewed two upcoming food tehnologies that improve the taste, aroma and texture of plant-based meat. Motif alsoundertook a series of academic research projects with the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, University of Guelph, University of Queensland, and the University of Illinois, collaborating with leading food scientists and industry experts to uncover new insights and solutions to long-standing food challenges.

About Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks is a food technology company working to make plant-based foods better tasting, more nutritious and so desirable that people actually crave them. The company's mission is to unleash the promise of plant-based foods by taking a new, holistic approach to ingredient development that combines science and technology — merged with sensory fundamentals — to reveal totally new answers. By changing our understanding of plant-based food, Motif will enable crave-worthy products that exceed taste and experience expectations, unlocking benefits for people and our planet. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com.

