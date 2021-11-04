Morrell Group Acquires LOR Manufacturing

AUBURN HILLS and WEIDMAN, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrell Group, a provider of advanced motion control solutions, has finalized its acquisition of LOR Manufacturing, a leader among industrial mobile systems integrators.

Advanced Mobile Control Solutions

"The knowledge and expertise we gain from LOR will allow us to grow in the mobile equipment manufacturing segment," says Mark Garrett, co-owner and president of Morrell Group.

"Morrell's plan for increasing its footprint in the mobile application market will show customers they can rely on us as they move toward next-generation vehicles and expansion into the EV market."

Morrell Group co-owner and vice president Mark Majewski is likewise enthused. "This acquisition will help us to accelerate our efforts in the electronics, wire harness, remote controls, and machine controls portions of our mobile/off-road division," he says." We view this strategic acquisition as the outset of an exciting, new synergy that will drive us, our product integration, and our customer satisfaction to exciting, new levels."

With the change, LOR Manufacturing will become LOR Mobile Controls, though its headquarters and employees will remain in Weidman, Michigan.

About Morrell Group

Morrell Group is a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor of advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications. Our experienced application and technical specialists leverage product and industry knowledge to provide innovative solutions for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and lubrication applications. With seven locations throughout the Midwest, including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Ontario, Canada, Morrell Groups' passion is to keep you moving.

About LOR Mobile Controls

A leader in industrial systems integration, LOR Mobile Controls has the knowledge and expertise to deliver advanced custom control solutions for mobile applications. With over two decades of experience designing and engineering systems, LOR has positioned itself on the leading edge of technology and is able to provide its customers with reliable, scalable, and customized solutions.

