ColdQuanta Founder and CTO Dana Anderson Awarded 2021 Willis E. Lamb Award for Laser Science and Quantum Optics

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced its co-founder and CTO, Dana Anderson, was awarded the 2021 Willis E. Lamb Award for Laser Science and Quantum Optics. The award is sponsored by the Physics of Quantum Electronics (PQE) conference and will be presented at its Winter Colloquium in Snowbird, Utah, which runs January 10-14, 2022.

The Willis E. Lamb Award for Laser Science and Quantum Optics is presented annually for outstanding contributions to the field. The award honors Willis E. Lamb, Jr., a famous laser scientist and 1955 winner of the Nobel Prize in physics, who provided seminal insights and served as a guide in many areas of physics and technology.

Anderson is an applied physicist trained in quantum optics and has extensive experience in precision measurement, quantum technology, atomtronics, optical neural networks, signal processing, and quantum systems based on cold and ultra-cold atoms. Anderson co-founded ColdQuanta in 2007 and was instrumental in developing ColdQuanta's breakthrough Cold Atom Quantum Technology, which can be traced back to his time working alongside industry pioneers and Nobel Prize winners Dr. Eric Cornell and Dr. Carl Wieman at JILA, the joint institute of The University of Colorado Boulder and the National Institute of Standards & Technology. Anderson is a JILA Fellow and has served as a Professor of Physics at The University of Boulder Colorado since 1995.

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable application of quantum. The company operates three lines of business - Quantum Computing, Devices and Machines, and Quantum Research-as-a-Service. The Quantum Computing division is developing the launch of Hilbert 1.0, a cloud-based 100 qubit quantum computer. The Devices and Machines division provides products for quantum computing companies and quantum lab environments. Quantum Research-as-a-Service supports the government and enterprises in developing quantum inertial sensing, radio frequency receivers, and networking technologies, including high precision clock prototypes. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com.

