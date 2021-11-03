Reich Brothers Announces purchase of 1,900,000 SF Industrial Campus on 53 acres in Middle River, MD for $52,500,000

The former Martin Aviation facility will be repurposed for modernized flex distribution and manufacturing with additional developable acreage slated for both spec industrial and big box retail development.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce the acquisition of the former 1,900,000 square foot Martin Aviation Campus in Middle River, MD for $52,500,000. The Baltimore County campus, formerly an aeronautics manufacturing facility, is well located with easy access to both the I-95, I-695 beltway and the Port of Baltimore. The campus sits on 53 acres with over 25 acres well suited for outside storage, trailer parking as well as spec big box industrial and retail development.

Aerial view of the 53 acre campus. Additional developable acreage will be slated for both spec industrial and big box retail development.

Reich Brothers plans to spend in excess of $30,000,000 renovating the property with new and improved infrastructure and cosmetics including ESFR sprinkler systems, Dock and Drive in packages, LED lighting, rail and heavy power. The modernized campus will also benefit from expansive economic incentives inclusive of Enterprise Zone, Opportunity Zone, MD Job creation and Foreign Trade Zone designations.

"We are committed to preserving the integrity and great history of the Martin Aviation campus and bringing the necessary investment to stimulate new tenancy, jobs and the local economy. Baltimore is one of the fastest growing and dynamic industrial markets in the country served by a thriving port, terrific labor force and a friendly business environment. Reich Brothers looks forward to a successful and collaborative relationship with the city of Middle River and Baltimore County," said Michael Reich, Principal and Co-Director of Acquisitions at Reich Brothers. "We are very excited about this new acquisition and addition to our national portfolio and look forward to restoring the great legacy of this terrific campus."

Reich Brothers is a national industrial real estate investment group with 17,000,000 square feet under management across the United States and specializes in the repurposing of underutilized industrial assets for modern day manufacturing and distribution uses. In the last 12 months, Reich has significantly scaled its currently portfolio with aims to double its existing assets under management over the next 12-18 months.

