The Printer Cartridge Brand - myCartridge Announces Novak Djokovic as Brand Ambassador

MIRA LOMA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been appointed as myCartridge's brand ambassador. myCartridge is a cartridge brand featuring reliable products and service. Each product of myCartridge is made using superior-quality and eco-friendly materials, and is produced with automated processes. With myCartridge, users will enjoy excellent printing experience and worry-free after-sale service.

myCartridge, the premium cartridge brand Novak endorses, can help make a difference in your life by delivering printouts with remarkable performance.

Top-selling ink & toner cartridges of myCartridge.

With quality, accuracy and reliability, toner and ink cartridges of myCartridge always produce excellent results on any print job while having a minimal impact on the environment.

"Just as Novak is one of the world's best tennis players, myCartridge is the best supplier of print cartridges in industry." said Andy Luo, Chief Executive Officer of myCartridge.

myCartridge has three sub-brands, myCartridge SUPCOLOR, myCartridge PHOEVER and myCartridge SUPRINT.

The cartridges —which are compatible with printers from HP, Canon, Brother, EPSON, Samsung, Xerox and others— deliver remarkable performance, like the remarkable history Novak created. The printouts using myCartridge products are sharp in text, brilliant in color and have long service life.

Novak Djokovic

"We believe it is our mission and responsibility to make the world a better place. To 'fight for future' with Novak, we will donate 10 cents to the Novak Djokovic Foundation when each set of myCartridge's product is sold." Andy promised. The mission of the foundation is to ensure all kids have access to high-quality preschool education.

"We make products that have as little an impact on the environment as possible and will always strive to create the best products with our greatest efforts in environmental protection."

"myCartridge products are made in a state-of-the-art factory using eco-friendly materials and automated manufacturing processes that ensure each cartridge provides more accuracy and reliability than other brands. And we offer users worry-free after-sale service, including free returns at any time if problems occur after the purchase." he stressed.

myCartridge products are available through Amazon and are shipped in lots of countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE myCartridge