NCCER Releasing Updated Millwright Curriculum

ALACHUA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER is releasing its revised Millwright curriculum, which focuses on relevant job tasks and practical knowledge, with updated real-world examples and imagery to connect learning to the field.

To help trainees and students complete training in a shorter time frame, the fourth edition of the Millwright is moving to four levels from five. Over 100 hours of elective modules will be available for longer or more in-depth programs. This updated curriculum focuses more on maintenance, while retaining coverage on new construction. Level 1 is currently available, with Levels 2 – 4 coming in 2022.

Millwright Level 1 summarizes the history of the craft and the opportunities offered in the field — a key point being job demand is projected to increase 9.9% over the next 10 years. In addition, module 1 (15101) demonstrates the versatility of the millwright craft due to the variety of tools involved in working with rotating machinery. To learn more about Millwright Level 1, join a webinar presented by NCCER on Tuesday, Nov. 16; register here.

A team of subject matter experts, representing both industry and academia, contributed to the development of the training curricula to ensure they meet or exceed industry standards. The authoring committees responsible for making these changes included subject matter experts with representatives from the following:

Air Liquide Large Industries U.S. LP; Cianbro Corporation; FLSmidth USA Inc. – Sioux City Operations; Great Basin College; H&H Engineering & Supply Company; Industrial Parts Specialties; Lee College; The Dow Chemical Company; TIC – The Industrial Company; and Turner Industries.

NCCER develops and distributes its curricula in partnership with the world's leading learning company, Pearson, and ensures that it complies with the Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship requirements for time-based training. Individuals who successfully complete these training programs through an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor will earn industry-recognized credentials through the NCCER Registry System. To learn more about NCCER curricula and purchasing options, visit www.nccer.org/curricula.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

