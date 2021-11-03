BBTV Holdings Inc to Host Third Quarter Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF)("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 10th. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Wednesday, November 10th, at 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time hosted by Ms. Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, and Mr. Ben Groot, CFO. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details

Wednesday, November 10th, 2021, 2:15pm Pacific Time/5:15pm Eastern Time.

Participant Information

Access Code: 955260

United States: 1 844 200 6205

United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call.



To coincide with the call, an Investor Highlights presentation will be available at: https://investors.bbtv.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

Telephonic Replay:

Access Code: 414866

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

November 10, 2021 20:15 ET - November 17, 2021 23:59 ET

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Contacts: Media Relations Mark Funston 778-288-4950 mfunston@bbtv.com Investor Relations ir@bbtv.com Contact: Ron Shuttleworth Partner Oak Hill Financial Inc (647)–500–7371 rshuttleworth@oakhillfinancial.ca

