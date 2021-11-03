AllTerra Central and CSDS announce the acquisition of Allen Instruments & Supplies

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AllTerra Central and California Surveying & Drafting Supply, Inc. (CSDS), two leading Trimble Geospatial dealers globally, announce the purchase of Allen Instruments & Supplies from Empire Technology Holdings, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Allen Instruments, a family business since 1969, is a Trimble Geospatial dealer with active representation in the Southwest USA. Acquired by Empire Technology holdings in 2015, Allen Instruments has been a leading provider in GPS, Robotics, LIDAR and survey solutions in Southern California and Arizona. The acquisition will be effective on November 30, 2021.

"We are extremely excited to welcome the California-based Allen Instruments group of employees to the CSDS team," states Tom Cardenas, President of CSDS "As a leader in the geospatial and large format printing solutions in Northern California for over 35 years, it is extremely important that we expand our coverage into Southern California and combine the forces of both organizations to offer the highest level of expertise to the industries that we serve. This is an important acquisition for CSDS, as it will offer California clients a single point of contact for all their precision positioning and workflow optimization needs. With 3 new offices in Ventura, Anaheim and Escondido it will position CSDS as a leader in Trimble Geospatial solution distribution and expand our expertise into innovative surveying solutions such as 3D laser scanning, UAV, mobile mapping and the largest and most reliable commercial real time network surveying networks (RTN) in the Western US."

AllTerra Central, the leading dealer of geospatial equipment in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico will now expand its product offerings and professional solutions into Arizona, with an office and storefront in Scottsdale. With the expanded territory of Arizona, AllTerra Central will cover the largest portion of the Southwest United States with Trimble GPS, Robotics and LIDAR systems. "Allen Instruments has always had a strong reputation in the surveying community" states Mike Minick, Owner/VP of Sales for AllTerra Central. "We look forward to continuing that work ethic and degree of professionalism to provide the highest level of service to the Arizona customers."

About CSDS

For over 35 years CSDS has helped clients capture, transform and manage data leading to increased efficiency and profitability. CSDS was recently acquired by Cansel, the largest distributor of land-based positioning gear in Canada, who expanded its business into the U.S through this acquisition. Together we provide precision positioning, GIS and documentation solutions to engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, and government sectors to improve productivity in the complete field to finish workflow. CSDS is headquartered in Sacramento, CA. Learn more at www.csdsinc.com & www.cansel.ca

About AllTerra Central, Inc.

AllTerra Central Inc. was formed in 2018 by the merger of Western Data Systems (WDS) and Martin Instrument, two Trimble dealers in Texas and Oklahoma. The Trimble MGIS territory of New Mexico was added in 2019 with the purchase of assets from Compass Tools. AllTerra Central currently has offices throughout Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico and now Arizona. AllTerra Central offers Trimble and Spectra Precision solutions in Surveying, MGIS, Marine, Mobile Mapping and Infrastructure and provide sales, rentals, repairs and support for these products. Additionally, they offer mobile/airborne LIDAR and Photogrammetry solutions from GeoSLAM and Microdrones. Learn more at www.allterracentral.com

For sales and operational questions, please continue to contact your local Allen Instruments representatives.

