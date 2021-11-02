Saks Announces "Saks Live" for the Holidays Featuring Virtual Shopping Experiences and On-Demand Style Inspiration

Livestreams bring interactive insider access and shoppable moments for gift-giving and holiday dressing

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, a premier luxury ecommerce platform, has unveiled its holiday schedule for Saks Live, a virtual events platform on saks.com that brings Saks Fifth Avenue customers into the worlds of luxury fashion and beauty. Launched earlier this year, Saks Live has hosted 42 events to date. Beginning November 2 through the holiday season, Saks Live will offer a series of virtual events centered around gift-giving and dressing for holiday celebrations.

Saks Live offers virtual experiences and shoppable content while providing lifestyle, shopping and fashion advice directly from industry insiders. Further, Saks Live hosts speak directly to the viewers, interact with them via a chat function and help them shop while they watch.

Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks, said, "As we solidify our position as the leading luxury ecommerce destination in the U.S., Saks Live provides our customers with increased access to on-demand style inspiration and unique shopping experiences. Even more exciting, we're giving Saks Fifth Avenue customers the opportunity to easily interact with some of the industry's most well-known experts by simply visiting saks.com. As we work to deliver for our customers this holiday season, this is another example of how we are meeting customers where, when and how they want to shop with us."

Holiday Lineup

In the spirit of the holiday season, Saks will host a dozen virtual events to help customers prepare for the holidays and shop for everyone on their list. Highlights include:

November 2 : Festive Holiday Looks with Stylist Bettina Looney

November 9 : Holiday Desserts with L'Avenue at Saks Executive Pastry Chef Stephanie Oliveira

November 16 : The Gift of Chopard with Stylist and Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger Chriselle Lim

November 26 : Holiday Gifting with La Mer

December 7 : Holiday Shopping with Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia

December 7 : Festive Tablescapes with Interior Designer Ashley Stark

December 15 : Holiday Glam Beauty with Ash Walker

December 16 : Holiday Dressing Staples with Stylist Allison Bornstein

The Saks Live page will also be updated weekly with new events. Customers can visit saks.com/sakslive for more information or to watch previous live streams.

