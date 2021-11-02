Enlitic Makes Leadership Transitions as Company Accelerates Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlitic, an emerging healthcare technology company, announced today the appointment of James (Jim) Conyers as Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company effective immediately. Conyers, a 25-year healthcare veteran, has served as Chief Operating Officer since he joined the Company this year. Kevin Lyman, Enlitic's founder has stepped down from his role at Chief Executive Officer and has been named Chief Science Officer.

James (Jim) Coyners appointed Chief Executive Officer at Enlitic. Coyners brings bold vision and leadership to solve healthcare challenges with leading-edge technology.

"This move was not about replacing leadership but about placing the right people in the right positions to accelerate the success of the company. Kevin's passion has always been about creation. Today, we will work hand in hand to deliver not only operational excellence but solution excellence," said Conyers.

The appointment of Conyers signals the company's transition from research-to-commercial-focused – one that will deliver a strategic product strategy that separates Enlitic from other artificial intelligence vendors. The company plans to launch several products over the next 48 months that will significantly impact the power of clinicians and ultimately patients' lives across the continuum of care.

"Jim's creative out-of-the-box thinking brings a whole new perspective to how a healthcare IT company should think and operate, in addition to how we should be going after solving major healthcare challenges that exist around the world. We are excited to see continued strategic development of new and unique products that are critical to the medical industry," said Lyman.

Throughout his career, Conyers has been known as an innovative leader in the advancement of leading-edge technologies for the medical industry and continues to challenge the status quo. Over the past few months as Enlitic's COO, he has proven himself and his capabilities to lead the company. He has assembled a world-class management team and has inspired the organization with a vision to move forward and deliver Enlitic's mission.

ABOUT ENLITIC

Enlitic is a pioneer in developing the next generation of intelligent healthcare tools. Founded in 2014, the company takes a different approach to solving today's healthcare challenges addressing them throughout the clinical workflow – not just at one point in the process. Using Enlitic's AI-powered workflow solutions healthcare organizations can unlock the true value of their data in real-time providing time-saving solutions that help change patient lives, while giving clinicians and radiologists more freedom to focus on what's important on the job and in their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.enlitic.com.

Enlitic is a pioneer in developing the next generation of intelligent healthcare tools.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enlitic