Cross-Fire Appoints Robert Rex as Senior VP of Growth & Strategy Fire and Safety Veteran Looks to Continue the Strong Growth Trajectory of AE Industrial's Fire and Life Safety Services Platform

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-Fire & Security Co., Inc. ("Cross-Fire" or the "Company"), a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems, announced today it has named Robert V. Rex as Senior Vice President of Growth & Strategy. In this new position, he will be responsible for developing and cultivating customer relationships, evaluating add-on opportunities, and helping steer the Company's strategic growth plan.

Mr. Rex has more than 40 years of experience in business development and the fire and security industry. Before joining Cross-Fire, he was Business Development Manager of Critical Infrastructure at 3S Incorporated, an APi Group company, where he developed new business and managed customer accounts. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years at Honeywell Global Fire and a predecessor company, Pittway Corporation, most recently as Manager, Strategic Global Accounts Mr. Rex began his career as the founder and owner of Eastern Security Systems, which was eventually acquired by Commonwealth Security Systems.

Mr. Rex holds several certifications in fire safety-related training and served as Secretary and Regional VP for the Pennsylvania Burglar and Fire Alarm Association, Southwestern Pennsylvania for 15 years. He is a member of the National Fire Protection Association and the 7x24Exchange International – Mission Critical Association.

Mr. Rex commented, "I am excited to join the Cross-Fire team, and I look forward to building out our platform's suite of services as we continue our leadership in the fire and life safety field."

"As we seek to accelerate our growth by investing in top-quality technologies and services, it is important to have an experienced business development veteran at the helm," said Brendan Doorly, Founder, and Kevin Maguire, Founder, at Cross-Fire. "We believe Robert's relationships and decades of fire and safety experience will help us source potential targets and grow the business, while delivering the best solutions available to our customers. We are delighted to welcome Robert to Cross-Fire."

Kelly Romano, Cross-Fire Chairwoman of the Board, added, "Robert's reputation and industry knowledge will be tremendous assets as we look for opportunities to build the Company. I'm eager to work closely with him during this exciting time in Cross-Fire's development."

Cross-Fire was acquired by AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power & Utility Services, and Specialty Industrial markets, in May 2021. The Company serves as AEI's fire and life safety services platform, as AEI looks to make significant investments in this critically important industry.

About Cross-Fire & Security Co., a North American Fire Holdings company

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Cross-Fire & Security Co. is a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems. Its dedicated team of highly skilled and certified project managers and technicians manage all aspects of a project, from the design phase through final inspection, using state-of-the-art solutions and technology. For more information and to see a sample list of Cross-Fire's projects, please visit www.cfsnyc.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power & Utility Services, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

