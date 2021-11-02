The leading property access technology provider to multifamily and commercial real estate has launched an open API to enable valuable partnerships with third parties

ButterflyMX Launches Access Control Industry's First Open API & SDK to Enable Third-Party Integrations

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ButterflyMX , creator of video intercoms, package rooms, keypads, and other access control technology for multifamily and commercial real estate, announced today that it is releasing an open API/SDK to allow simple and seamless integrations with third-party partners. This newly open API enables partner platforms and applications to easily connect and communicate with ButterflyMX's products — creating a more streamlined building access experience for staff, residents, visitors, and third-party services.

"By opening our API, we're opening the door to endless partnership possibilities that will not only enrich the ButterflyMX experience but also our partners' platforms," says Cyrus Claffey, founder of ButterflyMX. "It's a win-win. Partners can enhance their products and services, and users can access additional technology from multiple providers all in one place."

ButterflyMX's open API/SDK allows partners to improve the user experience within their own platforms by accessing ButterflyMX features and functionality. By integrating with ButterflyMX, partners can leverage useful features such as opening doors and gates, managing guest access, and receiving video calls within their mobile app or platform. This adds convenience, improves user adoption rates, and strengthens product functionality for partners and their clients.

Dozens of leading companies in the property technology space and related industries have already integrated with ButterflyMX. Its current integration partners offer services ranging from apartment smart locks and property management software to resident experience solutions and in-unit smart apartment controllers. A full list of ButterflyMX integrations can be found by visiting https://butterflymx.com/features/integrations/

Integrating with ButterflyMX is easy. Prospective partners interested in integrating can reach out to partnerships@butterflymx.com to learn more about its terms of integration and to access the necessary API/SDK documentation. ButterflyMX invites all companies seeking an experience-enhancing partnership to contact them.

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 6,000+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX.

