ArisGlobal's "2021 State of the Industry Report" Explores Automation Adoption

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end drug development technology platform LifeSphere®, recently released its 2021 State of the Industry Report , revealing how life sciences companies are currently using automation and showcasing the potential of technological adoption within the industry. ArisGlobal surveyed various industry subject matter experts from emerging, mid-sized, and large organizations, including CROs, service providers, and consultants from the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology arenas.

ArisGlobal's report found that the vast majority of survey respondents, 83%, said their organizations use some form of automation across their R&D processes, whether automating specific processes with rule-based automation or deploying more advanced technologies. While the deployment of rule-based automation is typical, report data shows that the advanced use of automation lags across all life sciences segments. A small selection of survey respondents, 4%, revealed that their organizations currently use advanced technology, such as machine learning (ML) or national language processing (NLP).

"Adoption of automation is increasing as companies realize the opportunities that exist. The industry is starting to see the value of advanced technologies like cognitive automation, machine learning, and data fabric," said Sankesh Abbhi, CEO of ArisGlobal. "Our report finds that automation is happening all across the life sciences R&D journey, with drug safety being the most mature and other functions primed to catch up. The future will be exciting to watch, and we will continue to enable companies to realize the benefits of automation through our LifeSphere platform."

Top benefits from adopting and implementing automation technology included cost savings through efficiency gains and improved quality compliance. Respondents also expected to achieve deeper insights to support enhanced decision making, streamlined cross-functional collaboration, and increased flexibility and scalability.

According to the State of the Industry report, process integration of automation is the primary concern of survey respondents when integrating new technology with existing technology. ArisGlobal's report found that 46% of respondents are concerned about quantifying the benefits of automation. Lengthy implementation timelines also pose a challenge.

Additional highlights from ArisGlobal's 2021 State of the Industry Report:

59% of survey respondents said safety case intake and triage are process areas with the greatest potential for automation.

46% of respondents said there are opportunities to automate processes around reporting and analytics visualizations.

33% of organizations ranked themselves on the high side of the adoption scale, characterized by respondents as clinical tech innovators or early adopters.

67% of respondents said they want to increase the use of automation in their regulatory workflows, and the majority of respondents expected to realize deeper insights and enhanced decision making from automation.

Of eight key activities, respondents identified only one that has been automated: reconciliation of adverse event data.

In addition to adverse event data automation, opportunities in research and development (R&D) technology include, increased speed to market, efficient streamlined processes, and safer, more effective treatments, among others. ArisGlobal's highly regarded signature software suite, LifeSphere, is designed to accelerate life sciences R&D teams, and bring therapies to market faster with automation and AI across safety, clinical, regulatory, and medical affairs functions.

The survey featured a set of general and targeted questions distributed via an online survey tool. A total of 32 questions were included within the survey with 11 general questions. The remainder was divided among the segments of safety, medical affairs, clinical, and regulatory, which were given to the organizations based on their business functions.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal transforms the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Their end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep industry expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture. In 2021, Frost & Sullivan recognized ArisGlobal with the Customer Value Leadership Award for Clinical Development and Pharmacovigilance Software.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter .

