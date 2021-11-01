MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional food company So Good So You , the nation's top producer of immune-boosting probiotic juice shots, announces Fiber, its first formulation with fiber. The cold-pressed juice shot features five grams of organic fiber sourced from the seeds of the guar plant, and provides almost 20 percent of the recommended daily value of dietary fiber. Fiber, formulated with organic strawberry, plum, and clementine juices, plus one billion CFUs of probiotics, is launching this month exclusively at Southeastern Grocers, including Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, and Harveys.

So Good So You, Functional Food Makers, Adds New Fiber Formulation To Probiotic Organic Juice Shot Line.

American fiber consumption is an overlooked health crisis. Only seven percent of Americans are getting their recommended daily amount of fiber , according to recent findings from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, an ongoing study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fiber is the food source, both directly and indirectly, for the hundreds of species of bacteria that live in the human intestinal tract and are essential for a healthy gut. The short-chain fatty acids released by fiber-eating bacteria fight inflammation in the entire body, and chemical signals given off by the same bacteria keep the cells in the intestinal wall functioning. Inadequate dietary fiber can starve these probiotic bacteria, leading to an inflamed immune response, which in turn causes weight gain, inflammatory bowel disease, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and overall higher mortality .

"Our brand has reached a point where customers help point the way they want us to go, and they have been asking for a shot they can turn to on days they need a little help meeting healthy fiber goals," says So Good So You co-founder and executive chair, Rita Katona. "Our consumers are invested in their health and want to always feel their best — and are learning fiber might be one of the key pieces. Americans vastly overestimate the amount of fiber in their diets — less than 10 percent are hitting the mark. It's too easy to get it wrong, and this isn't the time to take chances with your immune system. We've shown up with this organic fiber shot that delivers a gorgeous purple from nutrient-rich plum juice, with a strawberry-plum flavor that really sings."

Fiber, the newest addition to the So Good So You line of 50mL cold-pressed juice shots, is made with 18 percent of the recommended daily amount of fiber to fight inflammation and support healthy functioning of the immune system; 30 percent of the recommended daily amount of Vitamin C; and one billion CFUs of vegan probiotics clinically proven to support digestive and immune health.

The woman-owned, WBENC -certified So Good So You continues to expand store distribution across the US, adding flavors in its best-selling immunity shot and energy shot categories, in addition to Fiber. So Good So You owns 25 percent of the functional juice shot category, and has grown more than 380 percent in the last 24 months by meeting consumer demand for convenient, targeted, immunity-boosting health supplements.

So Good So You is the number one premium brand in the emerging functional shot category, and is ranked in the top 20 percent of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing brands. The brand uses only certified organic and non-GMO-verified ingredients in its cold-pressed functional beverages, made at its renewable energy-powered, zero-waste production facility in Minneapolis. At the time of this release, So Good So You formulations are currently available in 47 states, at more than 7,000 stores, including Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Sprouts and Safeway; a variety of the probiotic juice shots can also be found on Amazon.com. The company was founded on the core concept that the products it creates and the materials it buys and uses are a direct connection to a larger community and purpose. Its mission and values extend far beyond delicious and functional plant-based beverages: So Good So You is a community of passionate humans driven to make a difference, and it believes collectively, we all can make a positive impact on the body and planet. For more information, visit https://sogoodsoyou.com.

