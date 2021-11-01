OMD Worldwide Appoints George Manas as CEO

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group's OMD Worldwide today announced George Manas as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Manas succeeds Florian Adamski, who was elevated to CEO of Omnicom Media Group.

As CEO, Manas will lead OMD's worldwide strategy, operations and capabilities, as well as work with clients from some of the world's most iconic brands. Throughout his 17 years in media, performance marketing and CRM, Manas has continuously challenged legacy models and successfully built new approaches guided by the creative application of talent, tools and technology.

"At Omnicom, we place considerable emphasis on succession planning. Florian and I have long agreed that George would be the right person to take the helm of OMD Worldwide," said Daryl Simm, President and COO, Omnicom Group. "George's recognition among Adweek's 50 Most Transformative Execs and Media All-Stars is a result of his relentless work with clients to unlock new pathways to making Better Decisions, Faster."

Manas previously served as Chief Media Officer of OMD U.S. In this role, he stewarded the U.S. rollout of OMD Design, OMD's proprietary approach that harnesses the power of Omni, Omnicom's open operating system that helps marketers orchestrate better outcomes. Prior to OMD U.S., Manas served as President of Omnicom Media Group's performance unit, Resolution Media.

Adamski added, "Tech development has radically re-organized marketing. George has proven time and time again his ability to reimagine and rise to new challenges, contributing to OMD's strength over the past 4 years. There is no one better able to accelerate the outcome-driven work we are doing for our clients and develop an even more magnetic place for the best talent."

Mandy Walis will fill Manas' previous role, taking on the title of Chief Operating Officer of OMD U.S. As COO, Walis' responsibilities will include leading the transformational vision and operational management of the agency, working alongside and reporting into OMD U.S. CEO John Osborn. In addition, Walis will oversee the agency's Business Transformation Office, which houses specialized capabilities focused on delivering speed, agility and efficiency across OMD's end-to-end workflow.

Walis comes to OMD with over 15 years of experience across client management, business operations and product strategy. Prior to OMD, she served as Vice President of Product Strategy Management at WPP's Essence, where she led strategic initiatives related to the agency's global growth and improvement.

Passionate about promoting gender equity in the workplace, Walis founded and led the employee resource group Women@Essence and offers her time as a mentor through organizations such as She Runs It, Step Up Women's Network and Build by Girls. She is also a founding member of Chief, a network dedicated to connecting and supporting women in leadership. While at Essence, she created the Essence Immersion Day program, which provided college students from underrepresented groups access to media agency professionals.

