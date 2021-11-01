InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Cup Holder (ALL-2625)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving I'm aware of individuals who waste their morning coffee or soda which has become cold or warm," said an inventor from Covington, Ga. "This inspired me with a means to allow drivers to fully enjoy their beverages."

He was inspired with the BUILT IN CAR AUTO HEAT AND CHILL CUP that is easy to position as well as use to maintain the temperature of drinks while driving which is displayed on a digital screen. This convenient and efficient invention could save money by reducing wasted drinks. It would feature an auto shutoff for safety and may be customized. The device could be controlled remotely by a specially designed smartphone application or it would employ Bluetooth technology. The insert would be removable for cleaning. Additionally, it use may result in a more comfortable and enjoyable trip.

