CapStone Holdings Inc. Invests $25 Million in Blackstone Private Credit

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings, a business incubator and investment group and its Family Trust, today announced a $25 million investment with Blackstone Private Credit, a non-traded business development company. Blackstone is a leading corporate credit investment platform with $118 billion in investor capital with more than 2,100 corporate issuers.

Headquartered in New York, Blackstone seeks to invest primarily in originated loans and other securities, including broadly syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies. The company is externally managed by an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. (formerly, The Blackstone Group Inc.), which is the largest alternative asset manager in the world with investment expertise and leading investment businesses across asset classes and geographies.

Blackstone offers CapStone greater opportunities for investment flexibility across private credit. In addition, Blackstone provides higher current income potential based in greater demand from U.S. middle market companies. Blackstone also provides opportunities for enhanced returns, covenants and access to diligence versus public credit.

"We're proud to have partnered with Blackstone," said CapStone Holdings Chairman & Founder Keith J. Stone. "We believe they are one of the leading investment platforms. Their diligence and experience with their investments creates a strong value for their partners. We are also assured by their long-standing successful record of investing and continuing to produce admirable returns."

About Blackstone Private Credit Fund

BCRED is a non-traded business development company focusing on current income generation and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting privately originated and privately negotiated U.S. senior secured floating rate loans to middle market companies and other private debt investments. The expertise and intellectual capital of Blackstone's credit platform are at the core of BCRED's ability to capitalize on opportunities across private credit. Bcred.com

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.

CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office structured holding company that maintains a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. Founded in 2016 as CSI Kickstart, an investment arm of CSI Enterprises, the firm was reestablished in 2019 as CapStone Holdings Inc. after founder Keith J. Stone sold his 30-year-old company, CSI Enterprises, Inc. Today, CapStone Holdings has invested across a wide range of industries and focused philanthropic efforts. www.capstoneholdingsinc.com.

