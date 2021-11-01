Avantor® Completes Acquisition of Masterflex®

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets (collectively "Masterflex") of Antylia Scientific, a privately held, portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital.

"The acquisition of Masterflex extends Avantor's single-use offering and gives us a complete end-to-end solution for aseptic fluid transfer throughout the bioproduction workflow," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor. "The acquisition demonstrates our commitment to the growing biopharma market and to providing more comprehensive solutions to some of the world's most complex challenges in therapy and vaccine development. We welcome Masterflex associates to the Avantor team and look forward to working together."

Based in Illinois, Masterflex is a leading global manufacturer of peristaltic pumps and aseptic single-use fluid transfer technologies. The acquisition strengthens Avantor's offering across all bioproduction platforms including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), cell and gene therapy and mRNA, and supports both therapy and vaccine manufacturing including COVID-19.

The completion of the acquisition follows the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our announced transaction with Masterflex and the related financing, as well as our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions; they are not guarantees of performance. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could contribute to these risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate Masterflex into our operations and achieve anticipated synergies and our ability to execute related financing on favorable terms, as well as the factors described in "Risk Factors" in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available in the "Investors" section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com, under the heading "SEC Filings," and in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents Avantor files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.

