Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 2, 2021

Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 2, 2021

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its Third Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after markets close in North America

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 am EST / 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: +1 888 390 0546

United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435

Australia: +1 800 076 068

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD