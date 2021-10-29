The 2022 Award Selection Campaign for Outstanding Contribution Award and Blooming World Peony Awards of the Peony Capital of China (Heze) kicks off

HEZE, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25, the Information Office of Heze Municipal People's Government held a news conference to announce the official start of the 2022 Award Selection Campaign for the Outstanding Contribution Award and Blooming World Peony Awards of the Peony Capital of China (Heze). The campaign is now calling for entries from China and abroad.

Activity poster

The press conference

The award selection process will commence in early 2022. In accordance with the Award Selection Rules of the Outstanding Contribution Award of the Peony Capital of China (Heze), the campaign organizer will declare two categories - Peony Cultural Art and Peony Industrial Development - and select one individual or group winner for each. The after-tax prize will be CNY 300,000 for each winner. The award candidates are those individuals or teams from China and abroad having made outstanding achievements in the cultivation and breeding, scientific research and development, and business model innovation of peony flowers as well as peony cultural art creation and production; having made outstanding contributions to the development of Heze's peony industry and peony cultural art; and having significant social influence.

The award selection campaign of the Blooming World Peony Awards includes acknowledgement of achievement in seven areas that can be divided into two categories: peony industry development and peony cultural art. These seven areas include: National Peony Competition, Peony Scientific Innovation Award, Peony Industry Business Model Innovation Award, Peony Artwork Competition, Peony Calligraphy Competition, Peony Photography Competition, and Peony Cultural Creative Design Competition. Each separate distinction has a Golden Peony Award, the pinnacle, for which the prize is CNY 100,000 each.

According to Liu Furong, Executive Vice Secretary of the Publicity Department of the CPC Heze Municipal Committee and Director of the Municipal Civilization Office, in April 2022 when the peony is in full bloom, the 2022 Blooming World National Peony Competition and the Peony Cultural Art Exhibition will be held in Heze to showcase the creations of the finalists in the various competitions in peony art, calligraphy, photography, and creative design. In mid-May 2022, Heze will hold the Award Ceremony of the Peony Capital of China (Heze). During this time, some outstanding award-winning works in the Peony Cultural Art category will be displayed in public places, such as the airport and the high-speed railway station, exhibiting the distinctive, vibrant and inclusive nature of the Peony Capital of China.

As an important growth driver of the peony industry and the development of peony cultural art, these awards were initiated in 2020 and will henceforth be an annual fixture in the Heze calendar. The official website of the campaign (http://heze.dzwww.com/hkss/) will be kept up to date.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=405757

Caption: Activity poster

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=405761

Caption: The press conference

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Information Office of Heze Municipal People's Government