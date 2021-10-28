TransImpact Recognized by the North Carolina Technology Association as Industry Leader in Analytics and Big Data

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, a leader in end-to-end supply chain technology, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards in the Analytics + Big Data category. The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth, and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).

In today's complex supply chain environment, TransImpact helps clients gain better visibility into their data and find actionable insights that improve inefficiencies and drive profitability. The company's specialized tools and analytics solutions enable clients to make faster and better decisions both at an enterprise level as well as in specific areas of the business such as manufacturing, sales, shipping, and finance.

"It's an honor to be a finalist recognized by NC Tech as an analytics and big data technology leader in our home state,'' said Berkley Stafford, CEO of TransImpact, "The North Carolina business environment and technology community has served as a strong foundation for us as we've expanded our business nationally."

TransImpact recently launched its Parcel Spend Intelligence TM software that allows clients to drill down into their shipping data to identify inefficiencies as well as set custom alerts that are delivered directly to their Inbox. This level of visibility and customization gives logistics teams greater control and positions them to improve margin.

"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, TransImpact has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders," stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President and CEO.

About TransImpact

TransImpact is an industry leader in end-to-end technology-based supply chain solutions that optimize operations, create efficiencies, and improve margin to transform the business performance of our clients. Formerly known as Transportation Impact, the company now serves over 1,000 customers and manages over a billion dollars in logistics spend. Through expert industry knowledge, an unrivalled service ethic, and intelligent insights, we champion our customers' success and help them pioneer future-focused, innovative strategies that keep them ahead. We pride ourselves in creating value for our customers—and in the process, turning them into raving fans. Driving Value. Creating Next www.transimpact.com

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH's membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.

