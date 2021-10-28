America's favorite singing fish is back at Walmart with the hit "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day."

The Singing Sensation: Big Mouth Billy Bass is Back with a New Song

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishing for a holiday gift? The cultural icon, Big Mouth Billy Bass, by Gemmy Industries is singing a new tune this year at Walmart.

The new Big Mouth Billy Bass sings its iconic song “Take Me to the River” and also Luke Bryan’s hit, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”.

The new Big Mouth Billy Bass sings its iconic song "Take Me to the River" and also Luke Bryan's hit, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day."

Snag this great catch for any fan of the singing fish. Mounted on a decorative plaque, the new Big Mouth Billy Bass is push-button and motion-activated. As guests or family members walk by, Billy flips into action, moving his head, flapping his tail and singing.

"For over 21 years Big Mouth Billy Bass has been featured in movies, television and made appearances alongside many celebrities," said Roger Carroll, President of Gemmy Industries. "We are excited to have the opportunity to offer Billy exclusively at Walmart, singing both his classic song and a modern country hit."

Hang Big Mouth Billy Bass on a wall or place him on any flat surface with a handy built-in easel.

First sold in 1999, Billy quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon and singing sensation. Now updated with a new hit song, he makes the perfect Christmas gift for anyone in the family. Billy brings great memories and humor to any gathering, anytime.

Big Mouth Billy Bass (MSRP 19.88) is available exclusively in-store and now online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

