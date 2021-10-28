A 360-degree digital art exhibition about two of the most inspiring and revolutionary artists of the 20th century, arrives in Washington DC in Spring 2022

An immersive journey through the life and legacy of the Mexican Geniuses: Frida and Diego A 360-degree digital art exhibition about two of the most inspiring and revolutionary artists of the 20th century, arrives in Washington DC in Spring 2022

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, have announced a never before seen immersive experience, dedicated to the legacy of Frida Khalo and Diego Rivera.

Picture courtesy of Fever (PRNewsfoto/Fever)

Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience will showcase over 300 projections, completely immersing the visitors in the work of two of the most prolific artists of the 20th Century. Using the latest video-mapping technology the artworks and brushstrokes of their more iconic pieces will come to life through this digital exhibit, with pieces ranging from miniature to monumental.

Through innovative technology this unique and mesmerizing exhibition transmits all the beauty, emotion and transcendence of Frida and Diego's works, which continue to make an impact on audiences even today. Discover what lies behind the minds of these two revolutionary Mexican painters as you walk through their art: see their world, their life, their dreams, and everything that influenced them.

This experience which has been co-produced by Fever, who have revolutionized the world of entertainment through immersive experiences such as; Candlelight Concerts , Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience , Stranger Things: The Experience , Money Heist: The Experience amongst many others, will launch in Spring 2022, in both Washington DC and London, UK.

The exhibition will take place in a spacious venue with separate galleries and plenty of room to enjoy the experience at your leisure. The exhibition's layout has been thoroughly planned out and is designed with an all-digital, hands-free experience in mind. Further information on the location will be revealed at a later date.

Those interested in attending, can sign up now to the waitlist here , and be among the first to purchase tickets when sales launch in early November. Ticket prices will start at $36 for adults and $19.90 for children, with discounts and family passes also available.

About Fever

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform and has revolutionised the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 60 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences in multiple cities globally.

Fever has a team of over 800 people, currently present in more than 80 cities, with offices in vibrant locations such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney, London, Paris, or Madrid, and is backed by leading institutional investors, including Rakuten Capital and Accel among others.

