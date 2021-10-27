McDermott Announces Largest Partner Class in Firm History

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced the promotion of 41 lawyers to partner and 10 to counsel, effective January 1, 2022. This announcement follows three consecutive years of double-digit growth across all key metrics and industry-leading talent acquisition.
"We are so proud of this outstanding group of diverse, talented professionals," Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott, said. "They represent the best and brightest, and they exemplify our motto of #AlwaysBetter. This is also such a special moment in our profession: we're at an incredible inflection point where we have the opportunity to chart a fresh path forward, and we are so excited for how this cohort of future leaders will help guide us."
The 2022 promotion class includes lawyers across 14 global offices, including Chicago, Dallas, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Washington and Wilmington.
Employment
Julie McConnell, Washington, DC
Health
Stacey Callaghan, Chicago
Gregory Fosheim, Chicago
Brian Hall, Washington, DC
Caroline Reigart, Washington, DC
Chelsea Rogers, Miami
Steven Schnelle, New York
Deniz Tschammler, Munich
Patrick Zanayed, Chicago
Intellectual Property
Richard Gräbener, Munich
Litigation
Harrison Carpenter, Wilmington
Matthias Distler, Düsseldorf
Greer Griffith, New York
Sarah Hogarth, Washington, DC
Massimiliano Moruzzi, Milan*
Richard Nicholson, New York
Ludwig von Rigal, New York*
Stefanie Soltwedel, Düsseldorf
John Song, New York
Private Client
Max Biedermann, New York
Katie Gose, Los Angeles
Chris Nason, San Francisco
Regulatory
Carina Kant, Düsseldorf*
Tax
Eric Carstens, Washington, DC
Keith Hagan, Miami
Elizabeth Lu, Chicago
Oleg Polyatskiy, Chicago
Côme de Saint-Vincent, Paris*
Florian Schiefer, Frankfurt
Transactions
Arvin Abraham, London
Nathan Barnett, Wilmington, DC
Marie-Muriel Barthelet, Paris*
Giorgio Bobba, Milan*
Sebastian Bonk, Düsseldorf
David Brigleb, Washington, DC
Thaddeus Chase, Dallas
Cristina Delgado, Miami
Shirin Deyhim, Paris*
Griffin Doty, New York
Diana Douglas, Silicon Valley
Maxime Fradet, Paris*
Herschel Guez, Paris*
Théophile Jomier, Paris*
Maria Navarro, Miami
Eyal Peled, New York
Eric Preston, Chicago
Renate Prinz, Düsseldorf
Benedikt Schulz, Düsseldorf
Calum Thom, London
Bernardo Vaz, Chicago
Daniel Woodard, Washington, DC
*Counsel
