AlloSource Launches Allomend Extra-large Acellular Dermal Matrix

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S. creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced the launch of AlloMend® Extra-Large (XL) Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), the newest addition to the AlloMend product line.

AlloMend XL Acellular Dermal Matrix is AlloSource's largest dermal graft for use in demanding soft tissue applications.

AlloMend XL ADM is the company's largest dermal graft. It comes in meshed and non-meshed varieties with a footprint of 320cm2 (16cm x 20cm) for use in demanding soft tissue applications. The flexible and pliable material offers desired handling characteristics enabling precision placement.

"Based on AlloSource's 27 years of manufacturing skin grafts, we have seen surgeons switch to new reconstruction techniques, which requires larger dermal grafts for single piece coverage," said Dr. Ross Wilkins, AlloSource Senior Medical Director. "AlloMend XL was created with the purpose to help surgeons provide better options for outcomes for their patients."

Specifically meshed AlloMend XL ADM features a 1cm non-meshed border for secure and easy suturing. Additionally, meshing allows graft expansion to provide greater adaptability in reconstruction procedures. The increased surface area assists in potentially faster incorporation and enables increased fluid egress possibly guarding against seroma formation.

The entire AlloMend product line is processed with AlloSource's proprietary DermaTrue™ Decellularization Process to remove cellular debris (including DNA, RNA, proteins and antigens) rendering the tissue acellular. In addition, it is sterilized with e-beam technology to a sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6 to minimize infection risk, while avoiding damage to the allograft tissue.

Visit us at Plastic Surgery The Meeting booth #319 to learn more about AlloSource's extra-large acellular dermal solutions, or to order AlloMend or explore other shapes and sizes within the product line visit allosource.org/products.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin and soft-tissue allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a leading manufacturer of cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

