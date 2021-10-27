Alfa Laval opens next generation manufacturing site in Italy as part of its Industry 4.0 strategy

Alfa Laval opens next generation manufacturing site in Italy as part of its Industry 4.0 strategy

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval recently opened a new greenfield manufacturing site in San Bonifacio, Italy, for the production of brazed heat exchangers. The new highly advanced facility includes research and customer training areas and will mainly supply heat exchangers to customers in Europe.

The factory in Italy, inaugurated in late September, is Alfa Laval's most modern and sustainable production facility yet, with rooftop solar panels supplying energy. It has a digitalized warehouse management system to oversee the flow of materials and goods, an advanced automated production set-up, an on-site training centre – and a lab for the research and development of new innovative products for heat pumping, air conditioning and refrigeration.

"The new facility marks an important milestone in our strategy to move towards Industry 4.0 and make manufacturing both smarter and more efficient, across the whole production line," says Mikael Tydén, President of the Operations Division, Alfa Laval. "With this state-of-the-art facility we are better equipped to meet our customers' needs, and together with them we will drive the development of tomorrow's product range."

Did you know… Industry 4.0 refers to the integration of smart digital technology and manufacturing – with an emphasis on automation, machine learning and real-time data to take production to the next level.

Quick facts: Alfa Laval San Bonifacio

Total site area = 31,000 m2

Production area and logistics = 13,400 m2

Office and laboratory area = 6,000 m2

Certifications: ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 and 50001, 55001 PED, ASME and UL

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Alfa Laval