Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

- Quarterly net sales of $396.7 million, an increase of 8.9% year-over-year
- Gross margin of 49.9% increased from 47.6% in the prior year period
- Quarterly income from operations of $100.6 million, an increase of 10.2% year-over-year; operating margin of 25.4% increased from 25.1% in the prior year period
- Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.70, an increase of 10.4% year-over-year
- Repurchased $24.1 million of the Company's common stock during the quarter
- Declared $0.25 per share quarterly cash dividend
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).
All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2021 with the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
2021 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Consolidated net sales of $396.7 million increased 8.9% from $364.3 million.
- Consolidated gross profit of $198.0 million increased 14.3% from $173.2 million. Gross margin increased to 49.9% from 47.6%.
- Consolidated income from operations of $100.6 million increased 10.2% from $91.3 million. The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses, as the Company transitions to a more normalized operating environment following cash preservation actions taken in 2020 in response to uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company. Consolidated operating margin increased to 25.4% from 25.1%.
- The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 26.1% from 26.2%.
- Net income was $73.8 million, or $1.70 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $67.1 million, or $1.54 per diluted share.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities decreased approximately $46.3 million to $40.5 million from $86.8 million.
- Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $6.9 million to $15.0 million from $8.1 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $12.0 million compared to $6.8 million.
Management Commentary
"We are very pleased with our continued solid financial and operational performance in the third quarter, with our income from operations increasing to $100.6 million, resulting in strong earnings per diluted share of $1.70," commented Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "During the third quarter, we experienced lighter sales volumes in North America in the distribution channels we serve. We believe our customers are adopting a more cautious stance in regard to their inventory levels given tightening labor and supply chain conditions and the potential impact on the building industry. Sales volumes also reflected an as expected decline year-over-year in our home center channel related to the load-in of our products at Lowe's during the third quarter of 2020 following their return as a home center customer. We expect volume levels in the home center channel to begin normalizing in the fourth quarter as demand increases and we lap the elevated volumes from our Lowe's product load-ins."
Ms. Colonias concluded, "We continue to remain focused on executing our key growth initiatives as well as providing capital returns to our stockholders. Our strong cash generation enabled us to invest $12.0 million for capital expenditures during the quarter as well as to pay $10.9 million in dividends and repurchase $24.1 million of Simpson common stock. While the macroeconomic landscape remains challenging for Simpson and its customers due to ongoing global supply chain constraints, limited steel availability and a tight labor market, we continue to deliver on the key elements of our business model to ensure we meet our customers' needs. I'd like to sincerely thank all of our employees for their commitment to Simpson and their dedication to health, safety and outstanding customer service."
Corporate Developments
- On October 19, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 27, 2022 to the stockholders of record as of January 6, 2022.
- During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 222,060 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at an average price of $108.64 per share, for a total of $24.1 million. As of September 30, 2021, approximately $75.9 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase authorization (which expires at the end of 2021).
Business Outlook
On July 26, 2021, the Company provided a full-year outlook. The Company is updating certain elements of its outlook, primarily reflecting actual results of the third quarter as well as the Company's latest views on demand trends, raw material input costs and operating expenses. The Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 is as follows:
- Operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 20.0% to 22.0%.
- The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates.
- Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $55 million to $60 million.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
396,738
$
364,304
$
1,154,661
$
974,048
Cost of sales
198,706
191,061
597,901
521,339
Gross profit
198,032
173,243
556,760
452,709
Research and development and engineering expense
14,562
12,287
43,321
37,860
Selling expense
35,063
29,396
99,053
84,757
General and administrative expense
47,792
40,289
143,767
117,396
Total operating expenses
97,417
81,972
286,141
240,013
Gain on disposal of assets
(4)
(72)
(112)
(209)
Income from operations
100,619
91,343
270,731
212,905
Interest expense, net and other
(846)
(518)
(5,259)
(3,202)
Income before taxes
99,773
90,825
265,472
209,703
Provision for income taxes
25,995
23,768
68,822
52,341
Net income
$
73,778
$
67,057
$
196,650
$
157,362
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.70
$
1.54
$
4.54
$
3.60
Diluted
$
1.70
$
1.54
$
4.52
$
3.59
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,276
43,474
43,287
43,683
Diluted
43,485
43,683
43,500
43,873
Cash dividend declared per common share
$
0.25
$
0.23
$
0.73
$
0.69
Other data:
Depreciation and amortization
$
10,439
$
10,349
$
33,192
$
30,088
Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense
$
3,146
$
4,031
$
13,391
$
9,459
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
294,180
$
311,465
$
274,639
Trade accounts receivable, net
236,535
226,447
165,128
Inventories
385,512
260,054
283,742
Other current assets
34,760
22,439
29,630
Total current assets
950,987
820,405
753,139
Property, plant and equipment, net
255,547
246,472
255,184
Operating lease right-of-use assets
41,513
41,453
45,792
Goodwill
133,495
133,734
135,844
Other noncurrent assets
40,527
35,801
42,610
Total assets
$
1,422,069
$
1,277,865
$
1,232,569
Trade accounts payable
$
62,405
$
42,271
$
48,271
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
183,072
148,890
145,790
Total current liabilities
245,477
191,161
194,061
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
33,063
33,354
37,199
Long-term debt, net of current portion
—
75,000
—
Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities
20,526
17,550
20,366
Stockholders' equity
1,123,003
960,800
980,943
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,422,069
$
1,277,865
$
1,232,569
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
September 30,
%
2021
2020
change*
2021
2020
change*
Net Sales by Reporting Segment
North America
$
338,591
$
316,902
6.8%
$
989,711
$
852,759
16.1%
Percentage of total net sales
85.3%
87.0%
85.7%
87.5%
Europe
54,832
44,766
22.5%
155,567
114,877
35.4%
Percentage of total net sales
13.8%
12.3%
13.5%
11.8%
Asia/Pacific
3,315
2,636
25.8%
9,383
6,412
46.3%
$
396,738
$
364,304
8.9%
$
1,154,661
$
974,048
18.5%
Net Sales by Product Group**
Wood Construction
$
338,896
$
311,167
8.9%
$
996,261
$
834,411
19.4%
Percentage of total net sales
85.4%
85.4%
86.3%
85.7%
Concrete Construction
57,589
52,983
8.7%
157,417
139,299
13.0%
Percentage of total net sales
14.5%
14.5%
13.6%
14.3%
Other
253
154
N/M
983
338
N/M
$
396,738
$
364,304
8.9%
$
1,154,661
$
974,048
18.5%
Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment
North America
$
176,256
$
155,061
13.7%
$
497,070
$
409,863
21.3%
North America gross margin
52.1%
48.9%
50.2%
48.1%
Europe
20,680
16,980
21.8%
56,228
40,787
37.9%
Europe gross margin
37.7%
37.9%
36.1%
35.5%
Asia/Pacific
1,139
1,376
N/M
3,590
2,026
N/M
Administrative and all other
(43)
(174)
N/M
(128)
33
N/M
$
198,032
$
173,243
14.3%
$
556,760
$
452,709
23.0%
Income (Loss) from Operations
North America
$
96,954
$
87,378
11.0%
$
261,487
$
213,135
22.7%
North America operating margin
28.6%
27.6%
26.4%
25.0%
Europe
7,517
6,074
23.8%
15,681
7,100
120.9%
Europe operating margin
13.7%
13.6%
10.1%
6.2%
Asia/Pacific
313
519
N/M
941
(160)
N/M
Administrative and all other
(4,165)
(2,628)
N/M
(7,378)
(7,170)
N/M
$
100,619
$
91,343
10.2%
$
270,731
$
212,905
27.2%
*
Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.
**
The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.
N/M
Statistic is not material or not meaningful.
