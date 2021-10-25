Salix Will Feature New Data At The American College Of Gastroenterology® 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting

Research Findings for XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) Will be Presented

LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and conditions, today announced seven posters featuring new data for XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) are being presented at the American College of Gastroenterology® (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place Oct. 22-27, 2021 in Las Vegas.

"Salix is pleased to present important new clinical data on three key products in our gastrointestinal portfolio at ACG's annual scientific meeting," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix Pharmaceuticals. "We are especially excited to have the opportunity to connect in person with the gastroenterology community to collaborate on improving the well-being of patients living with various GI disorders."

The complete list of Salix research being featured at ACG 2021 includes:

XIFAXAN

Bajaj, Jasmohan et al. "Rifaximin Plus Lactulose is More Efficacious than Lactulose Alone for Risk Reduction of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE) Recurrence: a Subgroup Analysis by Viral or Alcohol Cirrhosis Etiology."

Volk, Michael et al. "Emergency Department Utilization in Patients with Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Treated with Rifaximin (± Lactulose) Versus Lactulose Alone."

TRULANCE

Brenner, Darren et al. "Plecanatide Provided Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients With Chronic Idiopathic Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation: A Post Hoc Analysis."

Harris, Lucinda et al. "Plecanatide Improved Stool Consistency in Patients With Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Regardless of Baseline BSFS: A Post Hoc Analysis."

Sayuk, Gregory et al. "Plecanatide Improves Abdominal Symptoms in Individuals with Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation and Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Including Those Experiencing Severe Bloating, Pain, and Discomfort."

Shah, Eric et al. "Plecanatide Produces a More Rapid and Durable Clinical Response Compared to Placebo in Patients with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation: A Post-Hoc Analysis of Two Randomized Controlled Trials."

RELISTOR

Sayuk, Gregory et al. "A Pooled Analysis of the Efficacy and Safety of Methylnaltrexone for Opioid-Induced Constipation in Patients With Advanced Illness: Impact of Baseline Opioid Equivalent Dose."

About XIFAXAN®

Indications

XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets are indicated for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence in adults and for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

XIFAXAN is contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to rifaximin, rifamycin antimicrobial agents, or any of the components in XIFAXAN. Hypersensitivity reactions have included exfoliative dermatitis, angioneurotic edema, and anaphylaxis.

Clostridium difficile -associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents, including XIFAXAN, and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. If CDAD is suspected or confirmed, ongoing antibiotic use not directed against C. difficile may need to be discontinued.

There is an increased systemic exposure in patients with severe (Child-Pugh Class C) hepatic impairment. Caution should be exercised when administering XIFAXAN to these patients.

Caution should be exercised when concomitant use of XIFAXAN and P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and/or OATPs inhibitors is needed. Concomitant administration of cyclosporine, an inhibitor of P-gp and OATPs, significantly increased the systemic exposure of rifaximin. In patients with hepatic impairment, a potential additive effect of reduced metabolism and concomitant P-gp inhibitors may further increase the systemic exposure to rifaximin.

In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions for XIFAXAN were:

INR changes have been reported in patients receiving rifaximin and warfarin concomitantly. Monitor INR and prothrombin time. Dose adjustment of warfarin may be required.

XIFAXAN may cause fetal harm. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Salix Pharmaceuticals at 1-800-321-4576 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About TRULANCE

Indication

Trulance (plecanatide) 3 mg tablets is indicated in adults for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS Trulance® is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies

in young juvenile mice administration of a single oral dose of plecanatide caused deaths

due to dehydration. Use of Trulance should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than

18 years of age. The safety and efficacy of Trulance have not been established in

pediatric patients less than 18 years of age.

Contraindications

Trulance is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.

Trulance is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients

Trulance is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of Trulance in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile mice (human age equivalent of approximately 1 month to less than 2 years), plecanatide increased fluid secretion as a consequence of stimulation of guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C), resulting in mortality in some mice within the first 24 hours, apparently due to dehydration. Due to increased intestinal expression of GC-C, patients less than 6 years of age may be more likely than older patients to develop severe diarrhea and its potentially serious consequences.

Use of Trulance should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age. Although there were no deaths in older juvenile mice, given the deaths in young mice and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, use of Trulance should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in the four placebo-controlled clinical trials for CIC and IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 0.6% of Trulance-treated CIC patients, and in 1% of Trulance-treated IBS-C patients.

If severe diarrhea occurs, the health care provider should suspend dosing and rehydrate the patient.

Adverse Reactions

In the two combined CIC clinical trials, the most common adverse reaction in Trulance-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than in the placebo group) was diarrhea (5% vs 1% placebo).

In the two combined IBS-C clinical trials, the most common adverse reaction in Trulance-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than in the placebo group) was diarrhea (4.3% vs 1% placebo).

Please also see the full Prescribing Information, including BOXED Warning, for additional risk information.

About RELISTOR

RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) is an opioid antagonist. RELISTOR tablets and RELISTOR injection are indicated for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adults with chronic non-cancer pain, including patients with chronic pain related to prior cancer or its treatment who do not require frequent (e.g., weekly) opioid dosage escalation.

RELISTOR injection is also indicated for the treatment of OIC in adults with advanced illness or pain caused by active cancer who require opioid dosage escalation for palliative care.

RELISTOR is not indicated to reduce all-cause mortality for opioid-induced bowel disorders.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

RELISTOR tablets and injection are contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction and patients at increased risk of recurrent obstruction, due to the potential for gastrointestinal perforation.

Cases of gastrointestinal perforation have been reported in adult patients with opioid-induced constipation and advanced illness with conditions that may be associated with localized or diffuse reduction of structural integrity in the wall of the gastrointestinal tract (e.g., peptic ulcer disease, Ogilvie's syndrome, diverticular disease, infiltrative gastrointestinal tract malignancies or peritoneal metastases). Take into account the overall risk-benefit profile when using RELISTOR in patients with these conditions or other conditions which might result in impaired integrity of the gastrointestinal tract wall (e.g., Crohn's disease). Monitor for the development of severe, persistent, or worsening abdominal pain; discontinue RELISTOR in patients who develop this symptom.

If severe or persistent diarrhea occurs during treatment, advise patients to discontinue therapy with RELISTOR and consult their health care provider.

Symptoms consistent with opioid withdrawal, including hyperhidrosis, chills, diarrhea, abdominal pain, anxiety, and yawning have occurred in patients treated with RELISTOR. Patients having disruptions to the blood-brain barrier may be at increased risk for opioid withdrawal and/or reduced analgesia and should be monitored for adequacy of analgesia and symptoms of opioid withdrawal.

Avoid concomitant use of RELISTOR with other opioid antagonists because of the potential for additive effects of opioid receptor antagonism and increased risk of opioid withdrawal.

The use of RELISTOR during pregnancy may precipitate opioid withdrawal in a fetus due to the immature fetal blood-brain barrier and should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions, including opioid withdrawal, in breastfed infants, advise women that breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with RELISTOR. In nursing mothers, a decision should be made to discontinue nursing or discontinue the drug, taking into account the importance of the drug to the mother.

A dosage reduction of RELISTOR tablets and RELISTOR injection is recommended in patients with moderate and severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 60 mL/minute as estimated by Cockcroft-Gault). No dosage adjustment of RELISTOR tablets or RELISTOR injection is needed in patients with mild renal impairment.

A dosage reduction of RELISTOR tablets is recommended in patients with moderate (Child-Pugh Class B) or severe (Child- Pugh Class C) hepatic impairment. No dosage adjustment of RELISTOR tablets is needed in patients with mild hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class A). No dosage adjustment of RELISTOR injection is needed for patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment. In patients with severe hepatic impairment, monitor for methylnaltrexone-related adverse reactions and dose adjust per Prescribing Information as may be indicated.

In the clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions were:

OIC in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain

OIC in adult patients with advanced illness

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Salix Pharmaceuticals at 1-800-321-4576 or FDA at 1-800- FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch

Please click here for full Prescribing Information for RELISTOR tablets and RELISTOR injection.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently

markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s (Bausch Health) most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration, and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

©2021 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

TRULANCE and RELISTOR are trademarks of Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

The XIFAXAN 550 mg product and the XIFAXAN trademark are licensed by Alfasigma S.p.A. to Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

