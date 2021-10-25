MoistureShield Invests in Contractors' Success with MoistureShield Valued Partner (MVP) Certified Contractor Program

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, introduces the MoistureShield Valued Partner (MVP) certified contractor program. The new MVP program offers contractors additional training, support and rewards, as well as a labor warranty program for Pros that actively use MoistureShield products to build quality decks.

"We're very excited to introduce the MoistureShield Valued Partner program to benefit our loyal deck builders," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, MoistureShield. "The MVP program solidifies our contractor partnerships as an investment in their success, as we learn, earn and grow together."

The three-tiered program features multiple benefits to contractors designed to enhance their MoistureShield decking experience:

Access to the exclusive MoistureShield University (MSU) online training resource only available to registered MVPs on-demand on their computer or mobile device. Easy to access, the user-friendly MSU courses are designed to educate contractors on MoistureShield's product portfolio and installation best practices, while accommodating contractors' busy schedules.

The new MVP program incorporates MoistureShield Contractor Rewards with a chance to earn up the 3X the reward points based on their MVP level. Contractors can earn points on all MoistureShield and sister-brand Belgard Paver purchases along with 19 other top building brands - redeemable for more than one million items such as pro tools, golf clubs, electronics and travel.

Priority status on MoistureShield's Find a Contractor web page.

MoistureShield-branded gear gifts.

Labor Warranties of up to 5 years.

Access to co-op marketing funds for high performing contractors.

Get ready to learn, earn and grow your MoistureShield decking business today by joining the MVP Certified Contractor Program. Learn more about MoistureShield at www.MoistureShield.com

Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at http://www.MoistureShield.com.

