Baptist Health South Florida to Acquire a Second ViewRay MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute to deliver on its continued commitment to excellence and innovation in cancer care, as one of only three locations in S. Florida offering patients this novel cancer-fighting technology

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that Baptist Health South Florida will acquire a second MRIdian MR-guided radiation therapy system, joining other leading institutions from around the globe investing in multiple MRIdian systems. Baptist Health is expanding its MRIdian MR-guided radiation therapy services at Lynn Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. This purchase complements Baptist Health's current MRIdian program at Miami Cancer Institute which has been using the MR-Linac to treat patients since 2018, and makes Lynn Cancer Institute one of only three cancer centers in South Florida offering the novel technology.

"The addition of a second MRIdian system is an important expansion of our radiation oncology offerings at Lynn Cancer Institute," said Michael Kasper, M.D., medical director of radiation oncology at Lynn Cancer Institute. "The MRIdian system provides powerful visualization and accurate delivery of radiation through the use of continuous MR-guidance. This type of precision radiation delivery offers not only added patient convenience through shorter radiation courses but also optimized efficacy in cancer care, allowing us to see tumors and normal organs and adapt radiation daily based on their position."

Lynn Cancer Institute, based at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, is one of the largest cancer centers in South Florida and is accredited as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons. The Lynn Cancer Institute treats an estimated 4,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients each year with multimodality teams who specialize in a specific site of cancer. The team is able to develop standards of care for the specific disease site it treats. These standards reflect the most advanced technology and current treatments available.

"We are pleased to see Baptist Health's expanded commitment to MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy) for patients as part of its oncology therapy solutions," said Paul Ziegler, chief commercial officer at ViewRay. "As a health system, Baptist Health has a reputation for offering the most innovative treatment options available. The addition of a second MRIdian system further advances their position as a leader in cancer care."

The MRIdian system provides oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination helps physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable nearby organs-at-risk and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on implanted markers. By providing real-time continuous tracking of the target and surrounding healthy tissues, MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This provides for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

Nearly 16,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian SMART (Stereotactic MR-guided Adaptive Radiotherapy). Currently, 46 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

The opinions and clinical experiences discussed herein are specific to the featured physicians and are for information purposes only. Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations. Results of treatment presented in this press release are not indicative of typical or future results.

The MRIdian Linac System is not appropriate for all patients, including those who are not candidates for magnetic resonance imaging. Radiation treatments may cause side effects that can vary depending on the part of the body being treated. The most frequent ones are typically temporary and may include, but are not limited to, irritation to the respiratory, digestive, urinary or reproductive systems; fatigue; nausea; skin irritation; and hair loss. In some patients, side effects can be severe. Treatment sessions may vary in complexity and duration. Radiation treatment is not appropriate for all cancers. You should discuss the potential for side effects and their severity as well as the benefits of radiation and magnetic resonance imaging with your doctor to make sure radiation treatment is right for you.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, anticipated future orders, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2021, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute

The Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer centers in South Florida and is accredited as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons. The Lynn Cancer Institute treats more than 4,000 patients each year in facilities such as the Harvey & Phyllis Sandler Pavilion, the state-of-the-art cancer center. While traditional cancer treatment requires patients to travel from physician to physician and manage their own scheduling, the Sandler Pavilion centralizes services in one location. This simplifies the entire process for patients, from diagnosis and treatment, to Wellness and Survivorship programs and allows patients to focus on one thing — recovery.

More than 20 oncology physicians and a full complement of oncology professionals are on staff to serve the patients at the Lynn Cancer Institute. Patients receive treatment and services from specialists in genetics, surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, pathology and imaging. In addition, staff includes research nurses, who improve patient access to clinical trials and the most advanced forms of treatment.

