Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2021 Sales

- October Retail Sales Record; Retail Sales Up 1%
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total October sales of 56,761 units, a 1% decrease compared with October 2020. Hyundai set new October total sales records for Venue, Palisade and Kona, and achieved the best-ever month for Nexo. Hyundai outperformed the industry with forecasts predicting a 20% drop in total industry sales.

"Hyundai dealers are turning vehicles quickly as consumer demand remains strong for our product portfolio," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We established several total and retail model records in October, and overall we are continuing to gain substantial market share."

October Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 52,767 retail units, an October retail record, and an increase of 1%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales continued to grow significantly, increasing 290% on the month. SUV retail sales increased 4% on the month, representing 70% of retail volume.

October Total Sales Summary


Oct-21

Oct-20

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

56,761

57,395

-1%

642,396

500,820

28%

October Product and Corporate Activities

  • Hyundai's Evolve Showroom on Amazon: Shoppers can discover available Hyundai vehicles at participating dealers and begin the vehicle selection process directly on Amazon
  • J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study: J.D. Power designated Hyundai as its highest ranked mass market brand in the annual tech experience study
  • Hydrogen Infrastructure: Hyundai joined Shell Hydrogen to encourage growth of the hydrogen refueling infrastructure in California
  • 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Hits Dealerships: The limited-production vehicle that debuted in the action film "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins," is now available at dealerships
  • Hispanic Heritage Month: Hyundai celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a multifaceted campaign including philanthropic and community-based support
  • Best Global Brands: Hyundai ranked No. 35 in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2021
  • OKAY Hyundai!: Hyundai and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, launched their inaugural marketing campaign, entitled OKAY Hyundai
  • Sobre Ruedas Awards: The 2022 Santa Cruz and IONIQ 5 both received 2021 Sobre Ruedas Awards at the 2021 Miami International Auto Show

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

Oct-21

Oct-20

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Accent

2,863

1,129

154%

17,699

13,444

32%

Elantra

8,447

11,428

-26%

114,553

86,531

32%

Ioniq

1,621

1,202

35%

17,177

10,441

65%

Kona

8,440

6,540

29%

79,368

59,353

34%

Nexo

63

37

70%

345

175

97%

Palisade

8,670

7,519

15%

73,343

68,102

8%

Santa Cruz

1,848

0

---

4,841

0

---

Santa Fe

7,040

9,072

-22%

96,696

79,492

22%

Sonata

5,561

7,570

-27%

86,021

60,696

42%

Tucson

9,735

10,898

-11%

125,782

102,037

23%

Veloster

218

443

-51%

1,958

7,028

-72%

Venue

2,255

1,557

45%

24,613

13,521

82%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

