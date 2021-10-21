With a donation of up to $550,000, Philips Norelco will help Movember develop innovative research and year-round support programs to empower men to live healthier, happier and longer lives

Philips Norelco partners with Movember to urge men to tackle health issues that are right under their noses

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in its purpose to improve people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation, Philips – a global leader in health technology – is partnering with Movember, the leading charity changing the face of men's health. This November, Philips Norelco is raising its voice by asking men to put their razors down and let their "Mos" grow.

According to research from Movember, men die an average of six years earlier than women in the U.S. For this reason, every November, Movember encourages men around the world to come together to grow moustaches, raise funds and spread awareness for men's health issues.

"Men's health issues such as prostate and testicular cancer, as well as suicide, have immense personal and public health impacts," said Dr. Jake Taylor, MD MPH, Chief Resident in Urology at New York University Langone Health and Philips Norelco partner. "That's why it's so important that men educate themselves on warning signs and continue to engage in open and honest conversations when it comes to their health. This should be a priority, rather than an afterthought."

With a shared vision to create a widespread and long-lasting impact, Philips Norelco and Movember are motivating men to stay healthy in all areas of life by tackling the health issues that are right under their noses – emphasizing social connection, having an open dialogue about physical and mental health, and normalizing mental health support.

To do so, Philips Norelco is committing a donation up to $550,000, which includes more than 850 Philips Norelco shavers and funds to help Movember develop innovative men's health research and provide year-round support programs for men.

"Philips Norelco aspires for men to look and feel their best which means more than just grooming," said Brett Bardsley, Philips Norelco Marketing Director. "The brand's mission to improve the lives of men through purpose-oriented product development and meaningful innovation aligns perfectly with Movember's mission to change the face of men's health and empower men to live happier, healthier and longer lives."

Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

"We are committed to helping men live longer lives and reducing the number of men dying prematurely by 25 percent by the year 2030," said Mark Hedstrom, US Executive Director of Movember. "Partners like Philips Norelco are critical in not only funding, but also raising visibility for our common cause among their consumers online and in the retail aisle."

For more details on the Philips Norelco and Movember partnership or to learn more about how, together, we can change the face of men's health, visit Philips.com/Movember. Check out @PhilipsNorelco on Twitter and Instagram and tag #Movember #PhilipsNorelco #PhilipsOneBlade and #Multigroom5000.

You can also participate in shaving down on November 1 with Philips Norelco OneBlade, before letting your Mo grow all month long. To keep Mos groomed throughout the month, Philips Norelco suggests using Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com.

