Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for November 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss Third Quarter 2021 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/43296

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 0059220 Website: www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, November 11, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 10161314

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

November 18: Bank of America Global Energy Conference December 8: Capital One Energy Conference December 14: Pickering Energy Partners TE&MFest

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a premier gathering and processing master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc. to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600

Director, Investor Relations

