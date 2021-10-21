The Little Gym Cartwheels Into 45 Years of International Success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12, CELEBRATES a milestone of 45 years of playing a crucial role in the development of millions of children across the world this month. To mark the momentous occasion, The Little Gym gave away themed birthday parties to three lucky winners nationwide.

The Little Gym (PRNewsfoto/The Little Gym International, Inc.)

The Little Gym was founded by Robin Wes in 1976, a South Africa native and innovative educator, musician and kinesiologist. Wes wanted to create a safe place for kids to develop and express themselves with the spirit to achieve rather than the pressure to win. Since then, The Little Gym has honed its original teaching methods and structured them into an expanded curriculum with each class building on lessons learned in previous ones.

"The Little Gym was created as a safe place for kids to develop and express themselves. For 45 years we have kept a non-competitive approach to childhood development for millions of children across the world," said Nancy Bigley, Brand President and CEO. "What The Little Gym has accomplished throughout four and a half decades is nothing short of extraordinary and we are looking forward to continuing to be the springboard for life's adventures for generations to come."

To jump start the 45th anniversary celebrations, The Little Gym launched a social media contest where consumers entered to win one of three birthday party giveaways. The campaign winners get to celebrate their children's birthdays with either an original "Awesome Birthday Bash," The Very Hungry Caterpillar or Llama Llama which is coming soon to local gyms, themed party. The lucky winners are from Lakewood, CA, Stevens Creek, CA and Brentwood, CA.

The Little Gym prides itself on providing support to children in all areas of development. From motor and language development to social and emotional development, parents continue to bring their children to The Little Gym to hone the skills they may not learn elsewhere through three-dimensional learning.

"I went to The Little Gym hoping to find a fun activity to do with my new baby and what I found was so much more," shared a parent of The Little Gym in Lexington, Kentucky. "I found my best mom friends at The Little Gym and my son made so many friends as well! It helped him gain confidence in his physical abilities and provided him with a space to socialize with kids his own age. It is the perfect, safe place to allow children to challenge themselves and learn new skills."

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

For more information about The Little Gym, class schedules, events, parties and to find your nearest location, please visit www.TheLittleGym.com. Also connect with The Little Gym on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Little Gym

The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Little Gym International, Inc.