DERMAFLASH Facials Launch at Ulta Beauty, Offering Med Spa Quality Results in Store

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in professional-grade at-home sonic skincare devices DERMAFLASH announces the exclusive launch of DERMAFLASH Brightening Facials in more than 150 Ulta Beauty stores.

DERMAFLASH Brightening Facial, available in 30- and 60-minute options, utilizes DERMAFLASH LUXE's award-winning sonic technology to deeply exfoliate dead skin cells and remove peach fuzz instantly. The device preps skin to absorb skincare treatments more effectively and works synergistically with Dermalogica brightening products to target dark spots and refine skin texture. This signature facial, offered exclusively at Ulta Beauty, leaves guests with an unbelievably smooth, radiant, refreshed complexion.

Ulta Beauty skin services will also offer a DERMAFLASH Enhancer that can be added to any other facial to boost the results.

"I was inspired to create DERMAFLASH in my Med Spa, so bringing our brand to Ulta Beauty is a full-circle moment and a natural fit," said Dara Levy, Founder, DERMAFLASH. "Our goal is to leave women looking and feeling transformed. I see women literally standing up straighter, glowing and feeling more confident in their own skin after this treatment."

DERMAFLASH LUXE is the first ever at-home dermaplaning solution. It is clinically proven to deliver instant and long-term results, including improved skin tone and texture and a significant reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. LUXE is the only skincare device featured within Ulta Beauty's skin services menu and is available for purchase in Ulta Beauty stores and online.

"We are thrilled to build upon our relationship with DERMAFLASH and introduce the brand to our guests through our skin services," said Nick Stenson, senior vice president, store & services operations, Ulta Beauty. "Beauty enthusiasts remain passionate about skincare and the exciting DERMAFLASH offerings will create amazing skin service results. We take pride in offering a robust menu of services to deliver effective, targeted skin solutions and luxe experiences and have every confidence our guests will embrace this new offering."

DERMAFLASH Brightening Facials and the DERMAFLASH Enhancer will range between $20- $70 per service and will be available at more than 150 Ulta Beauty locations nationwide starting October 24th, 2021.

About DERMAFLASH: DERMAFLASH Founder Dara Levy invented the category of at-home dermaplaning. She first became obsessed with professional dermaplaning because of the INSTANT RESULTS…you could literally see peach fuzz and dead skin fall off your face! She loved it so much she opened her own Med Spa and named the signature service…DERMAFLASH®. Five years and 6,000 dermaplaning facials later, she came up with a revolutionary sonic device capable of providing the same smooth, glowing results safely and in the comfort of home. DERMAFLASH LUXE continues to garner awards and rave reviews from customers, influencers, skincare experts and makeup professionals. With the introduction of new, cutting-edge innovations like DERMAPORE ultrasonic pore extractor and DERMAFLASH MINI sonic touch-up wand, the brand continues its mission to deliver instant, transformative, Med Spa results at home.

