Governor Ige gives the greenlight to non-essential travel for fully vaccinated residents and visitors

HONOLULU, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. David Ige today announced the State of Hawaii is safely open to vaccinated residents and visitors who are traveling domestically and between islands for business or pleasure, starting Nov. 1.

The governor made the announcement in Kona today, at the opening of the permanent Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA).

"I think we are all encouraged by what we've seen over the last several weeks with the continuing trend of lower case counts," said Gov. Ige. "Our hospitals are doing better, and we have fewer COVID patients in them. Most importantly, our health care system has responded, and we have the ability to move forward with economic recovery. Because of this, it is now safe for fully vaccinated residents and visitors to resume non-essential travel to and within the State of Hawaii."

On Aug. 23, Gov. Ige said it was not a good time to travel to Hawaii. "I'm asking all residents and visitors alike to restrict travel, curtail travel to Hawaii to essential activities only," Gov. Ige said.

The state continues to seek information from the federal government about its plans for international travel and will have an appropriate plan in place prior to Nov. 8.

VIDEO can be found here at 1:43 (Courtesy Hawaii State Department of Transportation).

About HVCB

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau is contracted by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) for marketing management services in the continental U.S. The HTA, the state of Hawaii's tourism agency, was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawaii tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawaii's economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs. For more information about the Hawaiian Islands, visit gohawaii.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau