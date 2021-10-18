The company will exhibit a Poster on Phase IIa clinical trial data for STP705

Sirnaomics to Present STP705, the Company's Lead Drug Candidate, for the Treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma in situ, at the 2021 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

Sirnaomics to Present STP705, the Company's Lead Drug Candidate, for the Treatment of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma in situ, at the 2021 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference The company will exhibit a Poster on Phase IIa clinical trial data for STP705

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU BIOBAY, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, announced today that Professor Brian Berman, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, University of Miami will be giving a talk on the clinical study result of the Company's lead drug candidate, STP705, at the 2021 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, as the principal investigator. The Company will also exhibit a poster at the conference highlighting results from a Phase IIa clinical trial of STP705 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in situ (nonmelanoma skin cancer). The hybrid conference is taking place in person at the Wynn® Las Vegas hotel in Las Vegas, NV, USA from October 21-24, 2021.

Sirnaomics Logo

Talk: New and Future Innovations in Dermatologic Care

Title: Advances in Therapeutic Technology: STP705 siRNA for in situ Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Presenter: Brian Berman , M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, University of Miami ; Co-Director Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research, Aventura, FL , USA

Overview: Clinical trial results showing STP705, used to target TGF-β1 and COX-2 siRNAs for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer, has demonstrated rates of histological clearance that rival surgical excision combined with improved cosmetic appearance.

Date and Time: October 21, 2021 , from 10:20 AM to 10:55 AM PT

Location: Wynn® Las Vegas , Cristal 2, 4, 6

Poster

Title: Open Label, Phase I/II, Dose Escalation Study to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of Intralesional Injection of a TGF-β1/COX-2 dual targeting small interfering (si)RNA therapeutic, in Adult Patients with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma in situ (isSCC)

Date and Time: October 21, 2021 , from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PT ; October 22, 2021 , from 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM PT

Location: Wynn® Las Vegas , Cristal 1, 3, 5

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The company's therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrotic therapeutics.

The core of the Sirnaomics technology is centered on the use of RNA interference (RNAi) and a unique polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP) for delivery, as well as an innovative GalNAc based technology platform.

The Sirnaomics lead product candidate, STP705, is a small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic that takes advantage of a dual-targeted inhibitory property and polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP) enhanced delivery to directly knock down both TGF-β1 and COX-2 gene expression. The product candidate has received multiple Investigational New Drug approvals from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Chinese National Medical Products Administration, for the treatment of solid tumors, nonmelanoma skin cancer, hypertrophic scar, and keloid scarring. STP705 has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

A recently completed Phase IIa study of STP705 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in situ (isSCC) in adult patients demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results, with 76% (19/25) of all patients achieving complete histologically clearance and the two optimal dosing ranges achieving 90% histological clearance of the tumor cell in the lesion. No significant or serious adverse events, including no significant cutaneous skin reactions, were reported in the study, and the company was able to define a clear therapeutic window in advance for later-stage studies. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

Contacts

Sirnaomics:

Michael Molyneaux, MD, MBA

Chief Medical Officer

Email: michaelmolyneaux@sirnaomics.com

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email : Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media:

Mark Corbae

Tel: +1 203 682 8288

Email: Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirnaomics, Inc.