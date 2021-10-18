SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds COLB, ESBK, KRA, and HOMB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("Umpqua"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of COLB stock for each Umpqua share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.33 based upon Umpqua's October 18, 2021 closing price of $20.70. If you own COLB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/colb

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Community Bank System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ESBK shareholders will receive $23.10 per share in cash for each share of ESBK common stock that they hold. If you own ESBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/esbk

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KRA shareholders will receive $46.50 per share in cash for each share of KRA common stock that they hold. If you own KRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kra

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. ("Happy Bancshares"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by HOMB. If you own HOMB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/homb

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP