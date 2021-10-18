Resecurity® Demonstrated AI-powered Cybersecurity Platform at GSX 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company, today announced the unveiling of their new cyber risk management solutions at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021 conference in Orlando, Florida. Hosted in a hybrid format, Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021 is the world's most comprehensive event for security professionals, with 8,600 registrants from more than 80 countries and 300 exhibitors demonstrating the latest security solutions.

Resecurity (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity)

Rsecurity® Demonstrated AI-powered Cybersecurity Platform at GSX 2021

Today security leaders are faced with the challenge of managing an everchanging threat landscape with limited time, staff and resources. On top of these challenges, they're often juggling many tools and technologies to keep their organization secure. Taking a one-stop-shop approach to risk management, Resecurity unveiled their latest cybersecurity platform combining risk management and enterprise ecosystem protection at the event.

Resecurity's cyber risk management solution is designed to identify the network, identity, technology, and geographical risks within an organization's security ecosystem and provide actionable intelligence to security teams using AI and proprietary risk-scoring models. Tapping into the concept of ecosystem protection, Resecurity's platform protects the enterprise on multiple levels including network, cloud, applications, and users.

"Resecurity is proud to have participated in this year's GSX 2021. As one of the largest security exhibitions in the nation, GSX provides the opportunity for our industry to come together, share ideas and shape the next generation of cybersecurity technologies," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Innovations like Resecurity's cyber risk management solutions play a key role in this next generation of cyber, providing security leaders increased visibility and data they can quickly act on to protect their organizations."

Formerly the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits, Global Security Exchange (GSX) builds on a 65-year legacy of event excellence, uniting the full spectrum of security-cyber and operational security professionals from across public and private sectors. The GSX 2021 event took place September 27-29 online and in-person in Orlando, Florida. The conference featured an extensive program with more than 100+ educational sessions, daily keynote speakers and general sessions, and a show floor with more than 300 leading innovators from the security industry.

To learn more about Resecurity's cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions exhibited at GSX 2021, visit https://resecurity.com .

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity