Ready to Level Up Taco Night? Daiya Foods' Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend Shreds Makes Comfort Food Favorites Even More Satisfying The no.1 plant-based cheese brand's first-to-market shred uses 4 flavorful cheese varieties to create a blend that's deliciously savory with a mild & creamy finish

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If cooling temperatures are getting you in the mood for something warm and comforting, the latest innovation by Daiya Foods, the most trusted dairy-free cheese brand in North America and pioneer of plant-based products, will put a swing in your step. Available at grocery stores and natural food retailers across the U.S. and Canada, Daiya's Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend Shreds are so melty & delicious that it will keep you from having a "meltdown" at your next dinner party, office party or holiday event!

Turn dinner into a fiesta with Daiya’s Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend Shreds.

Here are three tasty ways to spread some cheezy love around the table with Daiya's Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend Shreds:

Vegan Calabacitas – Ready to "fall" in love with something different? The zucchini, or calabacita in Spanish, forms the basis of this dish which is also loaded with corn, tomatoes, garlic and a ton of delicious spices. Top the dish with Daiya Mexican 4- Cheeze Style Blend during the last 8-10 minutes of cooking for an unforgettable meal. – Ready to "fall" in love with something different? The zucchini, orin Spanish, forms the basis of this dish which is also loaded with corn, tomatoes, garlic and a ton of delicious spices. Top the dish with Daiya Mexican 4-during the last 8-10 minutes of cooking for an unforgettable meal.

Vegan Double Decker Tacos – Nothing says Taco Tuesday better than a fresh platter of crunchy taco shells filled with your favorite protein and flavorful toppings. And, of course, generously sprinkle the delicious Mexican 4- Cheeze Style Blend on top. – Nothing says Taco Tuesday better than a fresh platter of crunchy taco shells filled with your favorite protein and flavorful toppings. And, of course, generously sprinkle the delicious Mexican 4-on top.

Gluten-Free Beer Fondue – For an unexpected twist at your next gathering, substitute this blend of Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Asadero & Queso Quesadilla style shreds in place of good ole Cheddar Style Shreds. It's sure to be a crowd-pleaser! – For an unexpected twist at your next gathering, substitute this blend of Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Asadero & Queso Quesadilla style shreds in place of good ole Cheddar Style Shreds. It's sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

"Our latest creation, made with chickpeas and free from dairy, gluten and soy, is a crave-worthy option that will elevate fall or holiday recipes calling for ooey-gooey, perfectly melted cheese," said Dan Hua, VP of Marketing at Daiya. "With more people looking to explore plant-based foods, incorporating this delicious blend on your seasonal menus is sure to delight everyone, including those with special diets."

To learn more about the first-of-its-kind Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend and to find it at a store near you, please visit https://daiyafoods.com/our-foods/shreds/.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, and more.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

