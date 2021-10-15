New K-9 Officer Sworn In At Summerville Police Department After Donation Through AKC Reunite's Adopt A K-9 Cop Program

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that there's a new officer on the job at Summerville Police Department, and he has some big paws to fill. Vinnie is the Department's newest K9 in training, taking over for K9 Joney, who was medically retired in September. Joney served the Town of Summerville for three years. During this time, he located many suspects, large amounts of illegal drugs, and many guns.

Vinnie is a Belgian Malinois and will be trained by his handler FTO Korey Nelson as a dual-purpose dog. Summerville Police Department graciously received Vinnie with the help of AKC Reunite's "Adopt a K-9 Cop" program.

"AKC Reunite is grateful to work with the Charleston Kennel Club to donate K9 Officer Vinnie to the department. With our matching grant program, we are able to help police departments purchase these versatile and talented dogs to work with their handlers and support their communities. It was honor for me to attend the swearing in ceremony and meet K9 Vinnie and the officers in Summerville," said Tom Sharp, President and CEO of AKC Reunite.

"Our agency is beyond grateful to have been selected by AKC Reunite to receive a new K9," said Chief D. Wright of the Summerville Police Department. "Working dogs like Vinnie are incredible assets to the departments in which they serve." Summerville Police Department currently has seven K9's. All working dogs and handlers go through extensive training to become certified K9's and handlers.

Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

