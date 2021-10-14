Two Cannabis Creative Group Leaders Appointed to National Cannabis Industry Association Committees Communications and business development specialists from one of the country's first cannabis marketing agencies will offer expertise in Education and Marketing & Advertising committees

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Creative Group (CCG) announced today that two company leaders, Dan Serard and Karen Ly, have been selected to serve on National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) committees. NCIA is the oldest and largest trade association representing legal cannabis businesses and is leading the charge to defend state laws and advance federal policy reforms. Its membership consists of hundreds of forward-thinking businesses and tens of thousands of cannabis professionals from coast to coast.

Dan Serard, Director of Business Development at CCG, was appointed to NCIA's Marketing & Advertising Committee. Dan will help develop best practices in the cannabis industry around marketing and open dialogues with major media outlets. He has been working in the cannabis industry for over three years and has been a part of marketing over 150+ different brands. Currently, he heads business development and strategic partnerships for Cannabis Creative Group. Prior to joining Cannabis Creative, he had extensive experience in the health and wellness industry as a business development professional.

Karen Ly, Assistant Digital Marketing Manager at CCG, was appointed to the Education Committee, where she will assist with designing and developing educational programming for NCIA and help identify emerging topics in the cannabis space. Karen helps cannabis clients maximize shares, clicks, conversation and engagement on social media through SEO competitive analysis and keyword research. Prior to joining CCG, she worked at WGBH in Digital Marketing Services and Children's Programming.

"We're honored that not one, but two members of the CCG team have earned the opportunity to contribute to the efforts of an organization with such meaningful and large-scale impact," said Seth Worby, CEO and Founder of Cannabis Creative Group. "We anticipate Karen and Dan's informed perspectives, and unique ideas will make an impact on the organization and industry as a whole. As a part of the committees, we're honored that CCG has the opportunity to play an active role in shaping the future of cannabis".

About Cannabis Creative Group

Cannabis Creative Group is an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in Cannabis and CBD. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Cannabis Creative Group has client partnerships in 20+ U.S states, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Their goal is to support clients to expand their market share and grow their business through creative digital marketing campaigns. With decades of experience in digital marketing, the Cannabis Creative Group team of marketing professionals work with publicly traded cannabis companies, multi-state operators, hemp & THC brands, and ancillary businesses. For more information visit: cannabiscreative.com .

