NEXE Launches its Highly Anticipated Keurig® Compatible Coffee Line in Signature Compostable Pods

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is launching NEXE Coffee's first products to be sold in its patented NEXE Pods which are compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems.

Nexe Innovations Inc. (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

The pods will be available for sale starting November 1, 2021, at nexecoffee.com . The Company intends to announce its brick and mortar sales strategy later this year.

All NEXE Coffee products are packaged exclusively in the Company's proprietary, single-serve, fully-compostable, plant-based NEXE pods. The unique design of the pod and filter enables NEXE to fill each pod with more coffee when compared to other leading coffee brands. This produces a superior taste profile resulting from NEXE's proprietary, best-in-class extraction method and pod technology.

"We created NEXE Pods for the ultimate coffee connoisseur. Our patented design with increased filter area results in increased coffee extraction, ultimately improving taste and richness," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "Our tests showed that the NEXE Pod's total dissolved solids are 20% greater than other leading premium brands."

The NEXE Pod is made from completely plant-based materials and is the result of over six years of research and development. It breaks down in as few as 35 days in a municipal composting facility, about the time it takes for an apple core to decompose.

"This new line complements our existing NEXE Coffee espresso products, sold in Nespresso® compatible, fully compostable pods," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "Keurig® and Nespresso® are the two most popular single-serve coffee pod machines sold and used worldwide, positioning us well to serve the growing 60 billion pod per year market."

The launch of the Company's Keurig® compatible single-serve pod comes after over six years of continuous R&D, which included the receipt and filing of multiple patents.

Grown in the mountains of Peru, the new blend uses 100% certified organic beans and is roasted to perfection for a rich and balanced flavour, medium acidity, and hints of brown sugar, lime, with an apple finish. The Nexe Coffee selection will be available in three different roasts:

Medium Roast

Medium-Dark Roast

Dark Roast

Each new blend is available in packages of 12 or 24 pods.

"We carefully select the producers and beans we use and have tested multiple roast profiles to extract the best flavors," added Guglani. "NEXE is committed to producing ethical and sustainable products. All of our products are manufactured and packaged in our Canadian facility located in British Columbia, using environmentally friendly manufacturing processes."



Learn more about NEXE Innovations online at https://nexeinnovations.com/investors/

* *NEXE Innovations, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC.

s/ "Ash Guglani"



Ash Guglani, President

Social Media

https://twitter.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.facebook.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeinnovations

https://www.instagram.com/nexeinnovations

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the launch of NEXE's new coffee blends, ability to create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.