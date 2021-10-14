First Financial Bank Served Nearly 100 Non-Profit Organizations In Sixth Annual Company-Wide Day Of Service

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), completed its sixth annual company-wide Day of Service on Columbus Day, October 11, 2021. First Financial partnered with nearly 100 local non-profit organizations across the state to provide assistance and perform service projects in each of the communities it serves. With more than 1,000 employees from 78 statewide branches participating on the federal holiday, Day of Service initiatives took place in many communities across First Financial's footprint.

"People make a difference, and at First Financial Bank, we have wonderful employees whose authentic and genuine care for their communities is reflected in the experience our customers receive each and every day," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial. "We are grateful to live in the communities we serve and fortunate to have the opportunity to spend time giving back to those who support us."

About First Financial Bank

