Virtu Financial Selects DigiPlex to Host Low-Latency Electronic Trading Technology

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, sustainable and secure data centers, has attracted a leading financial firm, Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), to its Stockholm data center. Virtu uses cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. The low-latency connectivity, green credentials and strength of the co-located ecosystem within the DigiPlex facility were all key to Virtu's decision.

Virtu is a leading global financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services, data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Market-structure expertise and technology lie at the heart of Virtu's service to its clients and the company is introducing new hardware and updated algorithms to enhance its offerings. Low-latency, secure and robust digital infrastructure is essential to Virtu's services, making the choice of co-location partner critical. Its decision to move to the DigiPlex Stockholm site will further enhance Virtu Financials' already significant business in the Nordic region and across Europe.

Co-locating with a strong financial ecosystem at the DigiPlex data center is instrumental to optimizing Virtu's intelligent order routing – a key benefit to Virtu's Algos and Smart Order Routing customers. The 100% sustainable electricity, ultra-low latency connection to a strong financial ecosystem and key exchanges, high levels of assurance on security, resilience and uptime, were all factors in choosing DigiPlex as a long-term partner.

Commenting on the decision to move to DigiPlex, David Furlong, Chief Executive & Head of Trading at Virtu Financial, said; "The Nordic region has always been an important region for Virtu and our move to be co-located in DigiPlex datacenter cements our continued commitment to the region and our local partners. DigiPlex gives us exactly what we need to address the challenges of trading on both Primary exchanges and MTFs which are geographically distant from each other."

Fredrik Jansson, CCO at DigiPlex said; "We are honored to welcome Virtu to our data center and to the family of DigiPlex customers. Our aim is to help our customers meet the needs of their customers by providing the best possible digital infrastructure in the most environmentally sustainable manner. Our ultra-high-quality data centre services will enable Virtu to continue to expand its industry leading trading products and services to its customers across Europe."

About DigiPlex

DigiPlex designs, builds and operates sustainable and secure data centers in the Nordics with locations in Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen. DigiPlex is carrier-neutral and offers connectivity to all major Cloud and Network Service Providers. DigiPlex offers best-in-class services with the highest possible availability and is trusted by public and private customers alike – including security sensitive organizations such as government and financial institutions with mission-critical applications. DigiPlex's eight data centers are powered by 100% sustainable sources and the company has won several awards for its many energy efficient innovations and sustainability initiatives. www.digiplex.com

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading global financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets. www.virtu.com

