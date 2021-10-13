Mattamy Homes Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Phoenix

Award speaks to special culture and company that Mattamy employees have built together

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that the company has been named one of Phoenix's Best Places to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal.

Best Places to Work winners are chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace. Once nominated, companies have to meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored. Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagement.

"This recognition reflects the absolute importance that we place on company culture, job enjoyment and fulfillment and career growth," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "Together we strive every day to foster a fantastic environment at Mattamy Homes, and this recognition tells us that our efforts are working. I'm very proud of and happy for our current, and future, team members."

Honorees including Mattamy Homes will be featured in the Phoenix Business Journal's December 16 Best Places to Work special edition, as well as online.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

