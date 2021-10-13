The GRAMMY Museum® and the National Museum of African American Music Host the 1st Annual Rosedale Summit

The First of its Kind Event Celebrates the Past, Present, and Future of BIPOC Country Music. Participants include Frankie Staton, Rissi Palmer, and the event will honor Dr. Cleve Francis on November 8th, 2021.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the GRAMMY Museum® and the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), Rosedale Collective and Propper Daley present the 1st Annual Rosedale Summit: Country's Reclamation & Promising Future. The event will feature a series of performances and conversations that celebrates and recognizes the art of BIPOC country musicians of the past and will aim to spark conversation around country's future. Taking place two days prior to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards, the event will serve as a catalyst for conversation in country music as all eyes turn towards Nashville.

Conversations will take place on stage in both Los Angeles at the GRAMMY Museum and in Nashville at NMAAM, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore the history of country music with Frankie Staton and historians, focusing on the major contributions of people of color in the genre. In a panel with Rissi Palmer, Valerie Ponzio, and others, the evening will also advance a dialogue about how country can lead in the racial and social justice conversation. Finally, the summit will highlight the work of upcoming BIPOC country music artists such as Tony Evans Jr., Gabe Lee, and Autumn Nicholas, and show the promise of the work being done in the genre.

Additionally, Dr. Cleve Francis, legendary country music singer, founder of the Black Country Music Association, and cardiologist, will receive the 2021 Hazelhurst Award - an annual award celebrating an unsung influence on BIPOC country music's past - at this year's summit.

The Summit's Host Committee is led by the Board of Nashville Music Equality. The evening is presented by Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, United Talent Agency, Inc., Sofar Sounds, Uncle Nearest, Inc., and Social Impact Fund.

The Summit will begin at 6:30PM CT / 4:30PM PT on November 8th, 2021. For more information, visit rosedalecollective.com and follow @rosedalecollective on Instagram and @RosedaleCollec1 on Twitter.

