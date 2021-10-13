Euclid Chemical Honored with ICRI Award for Historic Bridge Restoration

CLEVELAND, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, was honored with the 2021 ICRI Concrete Repair Project Awards Award of Merit in the Historic Category. The award, which was presented this week during the ICRI Fall Convention, recognized Euclid Chemical for its historical restoration of the Newtown Turnpike Bridge in Fairfield County, Conn.

Built in 1939, the Newtown Turnpike Bridge is one of the rare arch bridges on the Merritt Parkway. As a result of decades of exposure to freeze-thaw conditions, the bridge has experienced significant weathering and spalling of the cast stone, which caused safety issues for automobiles passing through the bridge's arches.

In 2018, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced that rehabilitation work on the bridge would begin. The project consisted of the rehabilitation and upgrade of the pavement, guide rail, drainage and historic concrete façade on the Newtown Turnpike Bridge.

In order to meet historic accuracy and the project requirements set forth by CTDOT and the Merritt Parkway Conservancy, Euclid Chemical developed custom Increte Stone-Crete concrete formliners in order to create cast stones that would mimic the original, hand-shaped stone used when the bridge was first built. In addition, the original 1939 engineering drawings were reviewed to ensure each replica stone was placed in the exact location of the stone it was replacing.

Lastly, Euclid Chemical's Increte Stone Essence semi-transparent stain was used to replicate the original pigment of the cast stone units. The stain color and application technique were developed by comparing mock-ups to a salvaged piece of original cast stone.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

